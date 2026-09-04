Ghats in Prayagraj are submerged as Ganga and Yamuna levels rise, with 29 relief camps set up. PM Modi reviewed Varanasi's flood situation, where the Ganga is above the warning level. More heavy rain is forecast for the region.

Flood Alert in Prayagraj

Several ghats in Prayagraj were submerged as water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers rose following heavy rainfall in the region, even as the administration stepped up preparedness measures to deal with a possible flood situation.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ankit Verma said 29 flood relief camps have been set up in the area, with all necessary arrangements made for those located near low-lying regions. He noted, however, that the water levels of both rivers remain below the danger mark. "29 flood relief camps have been prepared in our area, and for those flood relief camps near the low-lying areas, all arrangements have been made... At present, the water levels of the rivers are below the danger mark," he said.

PM Modi Reviews Varanasi Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Varanasi District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar to take detailed stock of the flood situation in the city amid incessant rainfall and the rising water level of the Ganga.

During the telephonic conversation, the PM, who represents Varanasi in Parliament, sought detailed information from the District Magistrate regarding river water levels and the arrangements at relief camps for flood-affected residents.

The Prime Minister directed the district administration to work on a war footing to provide relief to flood-affected residents and ensure that all necessary facilities are made available immediately. He also instructed officials to arrange additional relief materials wherever required and expedite aid operations. PM Modi further emphasised maintaining constant vigilance over the flood situation to ensure immediate assistance reaches those in need.

Ganga Crosses Warning Level

According to the Central Water Commission, the warning level of the Ganga in Varanasi is 70.26 metres, while the river was flowing at 70.28 metres. The danger mark stands at 71.26 metres. With water levels rising at approximately two centimetres per hour, authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation, as the river could approach the danger mark if the trend continues.

As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed along routes leading toward the Ganga to prevent untoward incidents. Boat operations have been restricted from Assi Ghat to Keshav Ghat, and movement on the river is being strictly monitored.

More Rain Forecast

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread weather activity over East Uttar Pradesh from September 3 to 8. The region is likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall from September 3 to 5 and again on September 8, with rainfall activity expected to intensify into fairly widespread to widespread rain on September 6 and 7.

The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall across East Uttar Pradesh throughout the September 3–8 period. With continued rainfall forecast and the Ganga already flowing above its warning level, authorities in Varanasi are maintaining heightened vigilance and actively monitoring flood-prone areas.