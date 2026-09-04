Elaborate preparations have been made at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for Janmashtami. The festival will be celebrated at midnight with bhajan, kirtan, and traditional rituals, amid high enthusiasm from arriving devotees.

Grand Janmashtami Celebrations in Ayodhya

Elaborate preparations have been made at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya for Janmashtami celebrations, with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj saying that Janmashtami will be celebrated at midnight. The temple premises have been prepared for the festival, with arrangements being made for devotees and the traditional rituals associated with the occasion. Devotees are expected to participate in bhajan and kirtan programmes ahead of the midnight celebrations. "Today at midnight, Janmashtami will be celebrated in Ayodhya...Ram Lalla will ensure everything goes right. We will ensure that we succeed," Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj told ANI.

Speaking about preparations, a priest of the temple said that, as per tradition followed every year, Janmashtami will be celebrated at 12 midnight, and there is more enthusiasm this year. "From the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra side, as per the tradition followed every year, Janmashtami will be celebrated at 12 midnight. This year there is more enthusiasm. Janmashtami will be celebrated at 12 tonight. Bhajan and kirtan will start two hours before that, and devotees will come," he said.

On devotee turnout, the priest said there is a lot of enthusiasm for darshan, bhajan, kirtan and Janmashtami, with many devotees arriving at the temple to participate in the celebrations and seek blessings. "If our faith in Ram Lalla in Ayodhya is strong, we will achieve success in everything," he said.

Traditional Rituals and Offerings

The priest said Chhappan Bhog will be offered to the Lord and Abhishekam will be performed as per the traditions of Ramananda Sampradaya being followed by the Trust. The traditional offerings and rituals are part of the celebrations being organised at the temple on the occasion. "The saints and mahants of Ayodhya and the devotees are very enthusiastic. They keep coming for darshan," he said.

The celebrations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple are taking place alongside Janmashtami festivities across Ayodhya, with devotees gathering at religious places to mark the festival. The midnight celebration at the temple will be preceded by devotional programmes, including bhajan and kirtan.

What is Krishna Janmashtami?

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada of the Hindu Calendar, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

Across the country, devotees observe the festival through prayers, temple visits, religious processions, bhajans and other traditional celebrations. Temples are decorated for the occasion, while devotees gather in large numbers to offer prayers and seek darshan. (ANI)