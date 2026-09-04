Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde launched the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb Welfare Board in Thane for auto and taxi drivers, offering a retirement scheme, Rs 10,000 honorarium, insurance, and educational aid for their children.

Welfare Board for Transport Workers Launched

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday highlighted the vital frontline role played by public transport workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and launched the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb Passenger Transport Driver-Owner Welfare Board, rolling out a series of social security benefits for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers.

Speaking at an event in Thane, Shinde recalled how transport workers risked their lives to ferry patients to medical facilities during the health crisis, while women drivers operating 'Pink Rickshaws' provided crucial support. He said, “A heartfelt welcome and greeting to all the dignitaries present at this unique event today. Rickshaw and taxi drivers played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic. They risked their own lives to transport patients to hospitals.”

“During the pandemic, the launch of 'Pink Rickshaws' enabled women to also assist in transporting patients and providing services; this initiative received a tremendous response in Thane. That is why today’s event holds a special and emotional place in my life. The establishment of the 'Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb Passenger Transport Driver-Owner Welfare Board' is a significant milestone," he added.

Retirement Honour Scheme for Drivers

Shinde said, “In corporate jobs or regular employment, there is a fixed retirement age and some form of financial security post-retirement. However, rickshaw and taxi driver-owners rely entirely on their own hard work, earning daily to sustain their households. The question was, what happens after they turn 65? To address this, a 'Retirement Honour Scheme' was launched for driver-owners who complete 65 years of age.”

Shinde addressed the post-retirement vulnerabilities of drivers who rely on daily earnings rather than corporate job security, and said that the newly established board introduced a Retirement Honour Scheme. He said, “Today, an honorarium of Rs 10,000 is being awarded to driver-owners who have turned 65. Funds have already been deposited into the accounts of approximately 735 beneficiaries who provided their bank details. Funds for the remaining eligible beneficiaries will also be deposited in a phased manner. This is not merely a sum of Rs 10,000; it is a tribute to the hard work and contribution of driver-owners who have toiled throughout their lives.”

Comprehensive Welfare Measures

Shinde emphasised that these measures recognise transport operators not merely as service providers, but as pillars of society who frequently act as first responders by rushing accident victims to hospitals and assisting the elderly. “Through this Board, several welfare schemes have been launched in addition to the retirement honorarium, including life insurance and disability insurance while on duty, health assistance, financial aid for injuries sustained on duty, and scholarships for children's education (Rs 5,000 for scoring 75 per cent in Class 10, Rs 7,000 for 75 per cent in Class 12, and academic aid for degree courses based on marks). In other words, this board is addressing the education of driver-owners' children, their families' health, and their future well-being," the Deputy CM said.

Tribute to Political Mentors

Launching the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb Passenger Transport Driver-Owner Welfare Board, Eknath Shinde paid glowing tribute to his political roots, stating, “Anand Dighe Saheb was a leader who stood up for the common man, for the person at the very end of the queue. He was a leader who extended a helping hand to the common man during crises and disasters. I am proud to launch this board in his name. Dighe Saheb is my mentor, and Balasaheb Thackeray is the object of my reverence.”

Shinde noted how localised visions expanded into massive welfare frameworks backed by substantial seed capital. He said, “Initially, I did not anticipate that this board would grow to such a massive scale or expand so widely. However, substantial funds are now being made available. Numerous corporations and schemes were launched for various sections of society: farmers, youth, women, the elderly, and the working class. Several of these corporations were provided with a seed capital of Rs 50 crore.”

Reflections on Governance and Development

Shinde further reflected on his tenure and said, “During my two-and-a-half-year tenure as Chief Minister, I had the privilege of implementing around 300 schemes and making significant decisions. To be honest, there were so many schemes that sometimes even I could not recall every single decision we had taken.”

Shinde explained that the administrative momentum bridged past developmental bottlenecks with proactive reform, describing how stalled initiatives were revived. “Development work previously faced numerous 'speed breakers,' and certain projects were stalled. After becoming Chief Minister, I worked to remove these obstacles. Stalled projects were restarted, such as the special Mumbai-Sawantwadi train, which will greatly benefit the people of Konkan, and the acceleration of the bullet train project,” he said.

Citizen-Centric Schemes and Reforms

“Post-COVID, I lifted many restrictions that had been imposed on festivals and celebrations. The 'Govinda' festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm, and the sport has now gained a new status and glamour through Pro-Govinda," he added.

Hailing the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and the grant for the Warkaris travelling to Pandharpur, he said, “I launched the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' (Chief Minister's 'My Beloved Sister' Scheme) for women. Schemes were introduced for every segment of society: farmers, the working class, youth, women, the elderly, and Warkaris. A decision was made to provide a grant of Rs 20,000 to every Dindi (procession group) of Warkaris travelling to Pandharpur.”

To ensure governance reached marginalised populations directly, Shinde highlighted a citizen-centric delivery model. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said, “I launched the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' (Government at Your Doorstep) scheme. Schemes and beneficiaries existed previously, but people had to make repeated rounds of government offices to avail of the benefits. Therefore, I decided to bring the government itself to the people's doorsteps.”

“Approximately 50 million (5 crore) people benefited from this initiative. Rickshaw and taxi drivers are hardworking individuals who earn and sustain their households on a daily basis; therefore, social security is crucial for them,” he added.

Recognising Drivers as Pillars of Society

Narrowing the focus back to public transport operators, Shinde praised auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers as vital community anchors rather than mere service providers and emphasised, “Regardless of the profession, honesty is paramount. Recently, a rickshaw driver returned money and jewellery left behind by a passenger; true honesty lies in returning such valuables worth lakhs instead of keeping them. Society and the government should honour such honest drivers.”

“A rickshaw driver does more than just transport passengers from one place to another; they rush accident victims to the hospital, help save patients' lives, ensure the elderly reach home safely, drop off women and children securely, and sometimes even forgo the fare when dealing with poor passengers. This is not merely a transport service; it is an act of humanity; therefore, competitions for 'Ideal Rickshaw/Taxi Driver-Owner' should be organised to honour drivers who demonstrate honesty, ensure safe travel, and exhibit social responsibility and humanity,” he said.

Push for Marathi Language Campaign

Concluding with a push for cultural integration and accountability, Shinde advocated for renewed statewide Marathi language learning campaigns across Maharashtra. He added, “A major campaign was also launched to teach the Marathi language. Many rickshaw and taxi drivers prioritised learning Marathi. Approximately 165,000 people learned the language; 180 centres were established across 36 districts, and around 1,800 people served as instructors. Learning the language is not just about obtaining a certificate; it is essential for communicating with passengers and connecting with Maharashtra. A large-scale campaign to learn Marathi should be launched again, spanning from Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) to Balasaheb Thackeray Jayanti (January 23).”

“We deliver on our promises. Once we give our word, we fulfil it. We pledged to provide an honorarium of Rs 10,000, and today, that amount is being deposited into the beneficiaries' accounts,” Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said. (ANI)