Assam will establish an Anti-Narcotics Task Force to dismantle drug networks, a decision made at a police conference led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. This move addresses new trafficking routes from Myanmar through Arunachal Pradesh into Assam.

In a major boost to its anti-narcotics drive, the Assam government will set up a dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force within the state police to dismantle drug networks and counter emerging trafficking routes. The decision was taken during the two-day Senior Superintendent of Police conference held at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which concluded on Thursday.

The Assam Chief Minister said that an Anti-Narcotics Task Force will be set up to strengthen the fight against narcotics in the state. Recently, the Chief Minister said that drug traffickers have created a new Myanmar-Arunachal Pradesh route. In the past five years, the Assam police recovered and seized a huge quantity of drugs worth nearly Rs 3,300 crore and arrested more than 26,500 people.

Earlier, the narcotics substances originating in Myanmar entered Assam through Mizoram and Manipur for further distribution in the mainland of India, but the drug traffickers have now used a new route from Myanmar to Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang to Assam's Tinsukia, and the Assam government has expressed readiness to deal with new challenges.

Other Key Decisions from the Conference

On the other hand, during the conference, it has also decided to establish one new SDRF Battalion and one new Assam Police Battalion. The conference was organised with the objective of further strengthening the law-and-order situation in the State, making crime control and investigation more effective, and ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

Moreover, detailed and fruitful discussions were held on various important aspects concerning Assam Police. "Several important decisions have been taken to further strengthen the law-and-order situation in the State and reduce commission of crime. Special emphasis was laid on enhancing the capabilities of the police force and improving the law-and-order situation further," the Chief Minister said.

Improved Crime Investigation and Conviction Rates

The Chief Minister said that Assam Police has achieved significant success in crime investigation and in filing charge sheets before courts. "At present, Assam Police has been able to file charge sheets in more than 80 per cent of registered cases within the stipulated period of 60 or 90 days. Similarly, the conviction rate has increased from around 7 per cent in 2021 to approximately 29 per cent at present, and further efforts are underway to increase it to 35 per cent," the Chief Minister said.

Strengthening Police Infrastructure and Capabilities

He informed that several important decisions have also been taken at the conference to enhance the capabilities of Assam Police and strengthen its infrastructure. "Decisions have been taken towards enhancing forensic science capabilities, strengthening the prosecution system, reinforcing the State's disaster mitigation mechanism, and forming two new police battalions to further strengthen the security of Oil India Limited and ONGC installations and for the State's Disaster Response. The conference also decided to expedite long-pending promotions in Assam Police. The State Government has been able to provide 21,000 recruitments in Assam Police over the last five years," he said.

Police Academy to be Upgraded

The Chief Minister said that it has been decided to undertake new works to further upgrade the academy by incorporating various modern facilities, including a shooting range, equestrian facilities, sports infrastructure and residential facilities for police personnel.

Implementation and Future Plans

The Chief Minister further said that this was the first Conference of Superintendents of Police held during the new term of the present State Government. Several important responsibilities have been assigned to the Superintendents of Police, and necessary directions have also been issued to ensure that the decisions taken at the conference are implemented within the next four to six months. He also informed that the next Conference of Superintendents of Police during the current term of the State Government will be held in Bongaigaon in February next year.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Ajay Tiwari, along with senior officers of Assam Police, senior Superintendents of Police and Superintendents of Police of co-districts, were present at the conference. (ANI)