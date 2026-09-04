BJP's Ram Kadam questioned Aaditya Thackeray on why a CBI probe into Disha Salian's death was not ordered during the Uddhav Thackeray govt. Thackeray dismissed the allegations as a smear campaign after the Bombay HC directed the CBI to file an FIR.

BJP Questions Delay in CBI Probe

BJP leader Ram Kadam on Friday questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's response to the Disha Salian death case, asking why the family’s demand for a CBI probe was not accepted when the Uddhav Thackeray government was in power in Maharashtra. He said everyone should receive justice irrespective of their position, noting that six years have passed since Salian's death.

Kadam told ANI, "How does it matter what Aditya Thackeray says? The real question is: what are Disha Salian’s father and her family saying? At the time of Disha's death, the police attempted to hush up the entire matter. Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The country and the world witnessed the attempt to shield the son of a prominent figure...evidence was tampered with...before the law, everyone receives justice, regardless of their status. A father lost his daughter, and it has been six years.”

Kadam further questioned why the case was not handed over to the CBI if Aaditya Thackeray had no connection with it. “He grew weary of pleading for justice, yet the Uddhav Thackeray government of that time paid no heed to him. If Aditya Thackeray or anyone else had no connection to the matter, why did he refuse to hand the case over to the CBI? Why were the family's demands not met? What constraints dictated the Uddhav Thackeray government's conduct?” he further said.

Aaditya Thackeray Dismisses Allegations

His remarks came after Aaditya Thackeray dismissed the allegations, following the Bombay High Court's directive to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR in the Disha Salian death case. Thackeray accused the BJP of running a smear campaign against him for the past six years.

Thackeray said he had no involvement in the matter and questioned why he should respond to it. "It's something that I have nothing to do about and have not even thought about. Why should I even respond to this? BJP tries to defame everybody. They have tried to make Rahul Gandhi a 'Pappu' for years. They have tried to defame me for the last six years," Thackeray said.

High Court Directs CBI to File FIR

The court has directed the CBI to register an FIR and conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Salian's death. The Malvani Police Station has also been directed to hand over relevant records to the CBI.

Meanwhile, the High Court had stated that nobody should be treated as an accused unless the Investigating Officer believes that there are sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against the person, based on the evidence collected.

Case Background

Salian, a celebrity manager, was found dead on June 8, 2020, after falling from a building in Mumbai. Her death occurred days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence.