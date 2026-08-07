Residents in Gorai were alarmed by gunshots during a midnight birthday celebration on a public road. Akash Ramkripal Gupta and his friends allegedly fired a BB airgun, blocked traffic, and posted videos online, leading the Borivali police to file a case against them for endangering public safety.

Residents of Gorai were jolted awake by loud gunshot sounds just after midnight on Wednesday, only to discover that the rounds were fired as part of a birthday celebration on a public road. Akash Ramkripal Gupta, 26, and his friends were charged by the Borivali police on Thursday for allegedly shooting BB airgun rounds into the air during the birthday festivities in Gorai, threatening the lives or personal safety of others.

A BB airgun is a kind of air gun that fires tiny, round metallic spheres called BBs. These spheres are typically composed of steel, measure 4.5 mm (.177 calibre), and have the potential to cause severe and irreversible damage. They may readily pierce human skin, break eyes, and necessitate immediate surgical removal since they shoot heavy steel balls at fast speeds.

Gupta had gathered about ten friends to celebrate his birthday just after midnight, according to the police. Before Gupta parked his Innova in the center of the road, blocking traffic, the gang reportedly caused a loud disturbance on the road.

Gupta then sliced his birthday cake on the car's hood, according to the police. Shortly after, a friend Jatin Navin Sharma is said to have given his air pistol to another friend, Vijesh Upadhyay, who then shot two rounds into the air.

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According to authorities, the loud explosions in the typically peaceful residential area caused terror in the neighbourhood. To exacerbate the situation, the group is said to have videotaped the fire and posted clips of the event on social media, which attracted police notice.

Case Registered

Acting on the information, the Borivali police on Thursday registered a case against Gupta and his friends under sections 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 126 (wrongful restraint), 189(2) (unlawful assembly) and 285 (causing a hazard, blockage, or injury on public roads) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 201 (causing obstruction to free flow of traffic), 122 (improper parking) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and sections 37(1)(e) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.