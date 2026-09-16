A fire broke out at a play school in Hyderabad’s IS Sadan area; no casualties were reported. Another fire was reported at a food stall in the city's Puppalaguda locality. Meanwhile, a bus caught fire in Visakhapatnam after passengers disembarked.

A fire broke out at a play school in Hyderabad’s IS Sadan area, according to fire officials. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and were working to control the blaze, the officials said. No casualties have been reported in the incident, the officials said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, a fire broke out at a food stall in Hyderabad's Puppalaguda locality in the morning. Reportedly, there was an explosion of a gas cylinder. According to officials, no casualties were reported during the incident. The explosion caused visible damage to the stall structure and nearby surroundings, with flames spreading rapidly.

Bus catches fire in Visakhapatnam

A major disaster was averted in Visakhapatnam on Saturday when a bus caught fire shortly after all passengers safely disembarked at the Dwaraka Bus Station.

Providing details of the incident, APSRTC Visakhapatnam Regional Manager Appala Naidu stated that the vehicle had departed at 5:00 PM and completed its overnight journey, pulling into the Dwaraka station at approximately 7:00 AM. After offloading commuters, the drivers were driving the empty coach toward the Waltair Depot, where designated rest quarters are maintained for Zone 3 personnel. While en route, the driver noticed smoke billowing from the vehicle, promptly pulled over to the side of the road, and alerted local administrative heads.

(ANI)