A massive crowd of devotees gathered at Mumbai's renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to offer prayers during the Ganeshotsav celebrations. Several celebrities, including Gautam Singhania and Shilpa Shetty, were also seen seeking blessings.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): A huge crowd of devotees gathered at Mumbai's renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Wednesday morning to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha in the ongoing ten-day Ganeshotsav celebrations. The iconic pandal in central Mumbai's Lalbaug area witnessed queues of worshippers waiting patiently to catch a glimpse of the deity and seek his blessings. Chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' echoed through the pandal as devotees offered traditional prayers.

The 'One Who Fulfils All Wishes'

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most iconic public Ganesha idols in Mumbai, drawing over millions of devotees daily during the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Established in 1934 by local fishermen and traders, its massive global fame stems from deep-rooted faith, historic significance, and heavy cultural influence. The primary reason for its immense popularity is the deep belief that this Ganesha is a Navasacha Ganapati, meaning 'the one who fulfils all wishes'. Devotees truly believe that praying here with sincere devotion ensures their desires are granted.

Celebrities Join the Festivities

Several celebrities and public figures were seen seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal since Monday, when the celebration began. Industrialist Gautam Singhania, actors Manoj Joshi and Sayaji Shinde were among those who visited the pandal and offered prayers.

Raymond Group Managing Director Gautam Singhania visited Lalbaugcha Raja and offered prayers. When asked about the energy among devotees at the pandal, he said, “It’s fantastic.”

Actor Manoj Joshi and Sayaji Shinde also visited the pandal on Tuesday and sought blessings. Sharing his wishes for people across the country, he said, “May God keep all the states happy and prosperous, and may there be happiness and well-being in everyone’s life.”

Earlier in the second day, actress Shilpa Shetty also joined her family for Ganpati visarjan celebrations. She performed puja before bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha and was later seen dancing to the beats of dhol during the procession. (ANI)