A viral video shows a young man brazenly vandalising a moving train's window, rubber strips, and other fixtures while his companions record the act. The incident has sparked widespread online indignation, with calls for strict action against the individual for damaging public property.

A young man has caught the ire of people online after he was seen vandalising the window inside a moving train. No one prevented him from causing damage to public property, even tho he was accompanied by a few others; instead, they recorded him doing so. Widespread indignation has been sparked by the occurrence, raising issues about people's accountability as well as worries about damage to public property.

The young man in the brown shirt was initially seen tearing off a rubber strip that was fastened to the window frame in the widely circulated video on X. He succeeded in removing the whole strip from the frame and tossing it out the window. He continued by smashing one of the windows.

He was observed attempting to shatter one of the metal rods fastened to the glass for the protection of the passengers a few seconds later. Despite his best efforts, he was unable to break the rod. Eventually, he started looking for other objects to harm. He was spotted hitting electricity outlets and trying to destroy the bag-hanging stand while someone was filming the mischief.

It is important to note that the cause of the vandalism is still unknown, as is the man's motivation for causing harm to public property. Additionally, the precise location of the event has not been independently confirmed.

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People were outraged when the video went viral, denouncing the man's actions and demanding severe punishment. Additionally, a number of people noted that railway carriages are taxpayer-funded public property and suggested that individuals who cause damage to them should be held accountable for their losses.