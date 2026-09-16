Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to build a road in Chamoli's Sakand village within three months. This followed villagers' 'shramdaan' to protest the lack of connectivity. A team of officials has begun the process.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed officials to complete the road construction work in Sakand (Skand) village of Chamoli district within three months after residents carried out voluntary labour (shramdaan) over the lack of road connectivity.

Taking the villagers’ concern seriously, Dhami directed the District Magistrate concerned to take immediate necessary action and instructed all departments involved to work in coordination to resolve the issue at the earliest. The Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the process and complete the road construction work within three months.

CM on Rural Development Priorities

Dhami said that ensuring development in villages and providing basic facilities to residents of remote areas are among the state government’s key priorities. He emphasised that the administration should work with sensitivity and urgency so that people in remote areas do not face difficulties in accessing essential facilities, including roads, healthcare and education.

The Chief Minister said the government’s aim is not only to prepare schemes but also to ensure that development works reach people at the grassroots level.

Officials Inspect Site

Following Dhami’s directions, a joint team of officials from the Revenue, Forest and Public Works departments visited Sakand village on Wednesday, inspected the site and started the process related to road construction. The officials assured villagers that necessary action would be taken on priority and the work process would be completed within the stipulated three-month period.

Villagers Welcome Swift Action

Village head Shivani Chaudhary thanked Chief Minister Dhami for his prompt intervention and said that the administration had immediately responded after the issue was brought to the Chief Minister’s notice.

She said the joint team from the Revenue, Forest, and Public Works departments visited the village and assured residents of timely action. She also expressed gratitude to the state government and district administration for addressing the villagers’ concerns.