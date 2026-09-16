Tamil Nadu Minister Vijay Balaji set a Rs 50 lakh Diwali sales target for Co-optex during a visit to Thoothukudi, where he also inspected a mill. Separately, CM C Joseph Vijay held high-level investment meetings with corporate leaders in London.

Minister's Visit to Thoothukudi

Tamil Nadu Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi Minister Vijay Balaji said that Co-optex has set a sales target of Rs 50 lakh for the upcoming Diwali season and Rs 1 crore as its annual sales target. The Minister inspected the Bharathi Cooperative Spinning Mill at Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday and reviewed its functioning.

During the inspection, he enquired about the operations of the mill and offered suggestions aimed at increasing production and improving its functioning.

Vijay Balaji also interacted with the workers at the mill and enquired about the grievances being faced by them.

The Minister received petitions submitted by the workers and listened to their concerns. He also posed for photographs with the workers during his visit.

New Co-optex Showroom Inaugurated

Later, Vijay Balaji attended the inauguration of a new Co-optex showroom at South Bazaar in Kovilpatti and formally opened the outlet. He also interacted with the employees working at the showroom and enquired about its functioning.

During the interaction, the employees asked the Minister, "How is Chief Minister Vijay Anna?" To this, Vijay Balaji replied that the Chief Minister was doing well.

CM Secures Investments in London

Earlier on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay held high-level discussions with prominent Indian corporate leaders and global manufacturing executives in London, securing key commitments to bolster the state's automotive ventures and renewable energy sector.

During a packed day of business engagements, a high-powered delegation led by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister met with top industrialists, including Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman of Ashok Leyland, Prakash P. Chhabria, Executive Chairman of Finolex Industries Limited, and Director Ritu Hinduja Chhabria.

According to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Office, during this meeting, Hinduja briefed the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on the progress of the Hinduja Group's investments in Tamil Nadu, as well as the follow-up actions being taken based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 2,500 crore signed during the 'VETTRI' Tamil Nadu Investors' Conference held in August 2026. (ANI)