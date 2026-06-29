Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav of being the 'mastermind' of a major land scam. He alleged a conflict of interest over land purchases by Yadav's family under the Ujjain Master Plan 2035.

Alleging that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is the "mastermind" of a massive land scam in the state, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday alleged conflict of interest over land purchases by his family in areas under the Ujjain Master Plan 2035.

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The Congress leader has said that the Congress party will continue demanding the Chief Minister's resignation, saying it was necessary for accountability.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said the Congress would continue its campaign seeking his resignation.

इसमें किसी भी प्रकार का संदेह नहीं है कि मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री अपने निजी लाभ के लिए किए गए इस बड़े भूमि घोटाले के मास्टरमाइंड हैं। भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस उन्हें जवाबदेह ठहराने के लिए उनके इस्तीफे की मांग को लेकर अपना संघर्ष लगातार जारी रखेगी, क्योंकि उन्हें जवाबदेह ठहराने… https://t.co/SomaJrF1ho — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 29, 2026

"There is no doubt whatsoever that the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh is the mastermind of this massive land scam carried out for his personal gain. The Indian National Congress will continue its relentless struggle to demand his resignation to hold him accountable, as that is the only path to ensuring accountability."

Congress Leaders Question CM's Silence

The remarks came amid an alleged 253-acre land scam in Ujjain, with allegations raised against CM Mohan Yadav and his family. Jairam Ramesh made the remarks while responding to a tweet by party leader Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari, who questioned the CM Yadav's "silence" on the issue.

"Time is moving swiftly ahead! But your "silence" remains just where it is! The Madhya Pradesh Congress had given you three days to answer the people's questions! The second day has also ended! The eyes of the entire state are still upon you!. No response has come from the Chief Minister to the questions raised in the court of the people! Ministers have spoken! The organization has spoken! Official clarifications have arrived, but the people want to know," Congress' Jitu Patwari wrote in an X post.

'Engine of Loot' Allegations

Earlier on June 23, Jairam Ramesh launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'double engine' government in Madhya Pradesh, alleging large-scale corruption and claiming that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is directly involved in what he described as an "engine of loot".

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said the state government is witnessing rampant loot under the guise of governance. "In the BJP's 'double engine' government in Madhya Pradesh, the 'engine of loot' is running at full speed. The Chief Minister of the state himself, Mohan Yadav, has become the mastermind of this loot. There is also talk that the "farming of news" against the Chief Minister has been orchestrated by the Agriculture Minister who went from MP to the center! It seems like infighting over the chair and shares in the loot. On this major issue, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Shri Jitu Patwari (@jitupatwari) will hold an important press conference in Bhopal at 11:30 AM today," he wrote on X. (ANI)