An employee at a multinational corporation (MNC) has sparked a heated debate online after calling out the company’s upper management over an attempt to disrupt an approved Ganesh Chaturthi holiday.

An employee at a multinational corporation (MNC) has sparked a heated debate online after calling out the company’s upper management over an attempt to disrupt an approved Ganesh Chaturthi holiday. In a now-viral Reddit post, the employee revealed that their leave had been approved more than a month in advance. However, as the festival approached, a senior manager reportedly asked employees with approved leave to remain available in case of last-minute work requirements.

The employee said that, unlike organisations offering festival holidays, their 24×7 support project requires workers to request leave well in advance.

"I work in an MNC on a support project, which is 247365 days a year. We don't get any festival holidays we have to ask them a month in advance," the employee said.

The employee also accused the company of poor workforce planning, claiming that it had initially hired more workers than required before moving employees to other projects.

"They firstly over-hire and then release people to different projects, and now when the flow is high, they expect people to log in. I literally hate them."

The employee shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from the manager asking employees with approved leave to stay prepared to work if needed. The message also warned workers against taking unapproved sick leave during the festival.

"Hi @all for Tomorrow we might need some assistance. People whose leaves are approved, we might reach out to you for sometime. We are not cancelling any leave as of now. But we might reach out to you for a few hours of assistance if required. Again, please don't take any unapproved sick leave for tomorrow," read the WhatsApp message.

The post quickly drew attention online, with several users questioning the company’s approach to approved leave and staffing.