The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended an Assistant Engineer and two Junior Engineers for negligence in handling unauthorised construction. The move is part of the MCD's crackdown on illegal building and lack of accountability.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended three engineers from its Building Department over alleged dereliction of duty and negligence in dealing with unauthorised construction. The three officials suspended with immediate effect are Ravinder Kumar, an Assistant Engineer (AE) in the Building Department of the South West Zone, formerly the Najafgarh Zone, and Junior Engineers Suman Saurabh and Mohit Yadav, both posted in the South West Zone.

MCD's Crackdown on Illegal Construction

According to orders issued by the civic body on Thursday, the action was taken under the applicable service rules following findings of negligence and failure to properly discharge official responsibilities related to unauthorised construction.

The suspensions come as the MCD has stepped up its focus on illegal construction and accountability within its Building Department. The civic body has made it clear that officials responsible for monitoring and acting against building violations will be expected to take timely action.

The MCD said negligence or dereliction of duty in cases involving unauthorised construction would not be tolerated. Field-level officials have been directed to remain vigilant and ensure that violations are dealt with according to prescribed rules and procedures.

The Corporation has also reiterated that accountability will be maintained at all levels and that officials found failing to perform their duties properly could face disciplinary action. The latest suspensions are part of the MCD's broader enforcement efforts aimed at checking violations of building norms and curbing unauthorised construction across Delhi.

Supreme Court Seeks Reports on Building Safety

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday sought reports from the MCD and Delhi government on inspections carried out pursuant to its earlier orders concerning building collapses and fire incidents, while asking the Delhi High Court to continue monitoring the proceedings arising from the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse in which seven persons were killed and 12 injured.

The bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan took note of the steps being taken by the authorities pursuant to its earlier orders and directed all parties to file their respective reports before it. The proceedings stem from the Satya Niketan building collapse near Moti Bagh. The Delhi High Court had subsequently passed a series of directions, including asking the MCD to undertake an exercise concerning the safety of paying guest (PG) accommodations and hostels. (ANI)