BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi hit back at Congress's P Chidambaram for questioning the relevance of the BRICS summit. Trivedi reminded Chidambaram that India first participated under his govt and likened Congress to a 'Naraz Fufa'.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday hit back at senior Congress leader P Chidambaram over his remarks questioning the significance of BRICS, asking why global leaders, including the heads of major powers, would attach importance to the grouping if it had no relevance. Trivedi likened the Congress party to a "Naraz Fufa", alleging that it remained perpetually opposed to the government's initiatives.

Trivedi slams 'unfortunate' statement

“After engaging in a shameful display at the World AI Summit, the Congress party has once again issued an extremely unfortunate and condemnable statement on the eve of the BRICS Summit. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s questioning of what this summit will achieve raises doubts about his own mental capacity; given that prominent heads of State are attending."

'Congress undermined dignity'

Attacking Congress leader further, Trivedi said, "I would like to remind P Chidambaram that it was during his own government's tenure that India participated in the BRICS Summit for the first time in 2009, and hosted the summit for the first time in 2012. It was Chidambaram himself who stated in 2009 that had North India not existed, South and West India would have progressed much further."

He said the Congress party has consistently undermined the dignity expected of a responsible Opposition under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. "P Chidambaram's statement is yet another proof of this."

Chidambaram questions BRICS outcomes

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram on Wednesday questioned the tangible benefits India has gained from recent BRICS summits, saying he had not seen any significant outcomes from the last two or three meetings.

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