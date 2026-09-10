A lorry driver and around 200 goats were killed after a DCM vehicle carrying the animals caught fire following a collision with an electric pole in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district early Thursday. The vehicle was travelling towards Kurnool when the crash occurred near Bhoothur village on NH-44 around 4 am.

A lorry driver and around 200 goats were killed after his vehicle carrying the animals caught fire following a collision with an electric pole in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district early Thursday morning. The incident took place around 4 am near Bhoothur village on National Highway-44, according to a fire official. The DCM vehicle was carrying between 150 and 200 goats and was travelling towards Kurnool when it reportedly crashed into an electric pole.

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Diesel tank bursts, vehicle engulfed in flames

Following the collision, the vehicle’s diesel tank reportedly burst, triggering a fire. The flames quickly spread across the vehicle, trapping the driver inside.

The driver died at the spot. The goats being transported inside the vehicle were also killed in the blaze. Videos from the tragedy site showed heartbreaking visuals.

Fire tenders were rushed to the location after the incident was reported. Firefighters brought the flames under control and prevented the situation from escalating further.

Police begin investigation

Police also reached the spot and shifted the driver’s body for a post-mortem examination. Officials are now investigating what led to the collision and are assessing the extent of the loss. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be established.

Further details about the accident are awaited as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies)