KPCC president Sunny Joseph said a Congress leaders' meeting discussed the political situation, local body polls, and the electricity crisis. He added that the party will intensify its protest on the Palakkad Railway Division issue.

Keralam Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph on Thursday said that the political situation and local body polls were was discussed at a meeting of Congress leaders. He said electricity crisis was discussed in light of the situation created by power cuts.

Clarifying the Chirayinkeezhu issue, the KPCC president said that no fresh decision was taken as an inquiry committee had already been appointed and action was being taken based on its report. "The Chirayinkeezhu issue was not discussed in the meeting. An inquiry committee had already been appointed, and action is being taken based on its report," Joseph said.

Local Body By-elections Strategy

On the upcoming local body by-elections, he said Congress leaders had been assigned responsibility for constituencies where the party is contesting as well as those where it is not contesting. "We have decided to move ahead with campaign activities aimed at ensuring victory in the elections," he said.

Other Key Discussions

The meeting also discussed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) complaint against the former Chief Minister and his family. Joseph said the KPCC's position was that the government should take appropriate legal action in the matter. "We also discussed strengthening the organisation and taking the party forward in a more effective manner. The meeting expressed strong support for better coordination between the government and the party," he said.

Joseph said the meeting also welcomed the Kerala government's first 100 days in office and expressed a positive assessment of its performance.

Protest over Palakkad Railway Division

On the Palakkad Railway Division issue, he said the Congress had decided to intensify its protest against what it termed an attempt to ignore the division. "We have decided to intensify the protest against the move to ignore the Palakkad Railway Division. The agitation led by our MPs will continue and will be strengthened," Joseph said.

Stance on Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA)

On the Kasturirangan-related Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) issue, Joseph said the government and the Congress party was committed to ensuring that agricultural land, populated areas and plantations were excluded from Kerala's ESA notification. "We will work together to ensure that the interests of the people are protected while finalising the ESA boundaries in the state," he said.