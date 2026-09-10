LoP Ritabrata Banerjee slams the WB govt over Sumit Roy's arrest, calling it 'overdue' and him a 'sacrificial lamb'. He alleges luxury properties were rented in the US on the pretext of medical trips and questions the political patronage involved.

LoP alleges conspiracy behind Sumit Roy's arrest

West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ritabrata Banerjee launched a sharp attack against the state government, terming the arrest of Sumit Roy "long overdue," alleging that he was made a "sacrificial lamb" to shield higher-ups. Banerjee further claimed that while permission was sought from the apex court for medical treatment abroad, luxury properties were allegedly rented in the United States.

Speaking to reporters, the Leader of Opposition alleged that Roy had evaded action for a long time due to political patronage. "Sumit Roy's arrest was long overdue; it hadn't happened earlier because he had a protective shield. He has been involved in many dubious activities. We want the whole truth to come out," Banerjee said.

Questions raised over foreign visits on medical grounds

Raising questions over foreign visits undertaken on medical grounds, he said, "Regarding Sumit Roy's arrest, there is talk that the 'Chartered Mafia' has rented a villa in Long Island, New Jersey, or Manhattan. If this is true—that the Supreme Court granted permission for medical treatment, implying he should be in the hospital, yet he has rented a villa in Long Island... It appears Sumit Roy has become the sacrificial lamb, while his master has rented a villa in Long Island. That is why this issue is surfacing today."

Sarcastic jibe at Mamata Banerjee's by-election record

The BJP leader also took a sarcastic swipe at Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over reports regarding her potential candidature in upcoming by-elections, remarking on her electoral track record. "The fact is that Mamata Banerjee doesn't win in regular assembly elections, but she does win by-elections... If Kalighat declares her as the candidate, and even after we announce our own candidate, her name comes up, we will withdraw our candidacy in her support. We want the continuity of her winning streak in by-elections to remain intact," the LoP added. (ANI)