UP government intensifies 'Mission Safe Future' to check school vehicle safety and verify drivers. Simultaneously, flood relief and rescue operations are strengthened in districts like Lakhimpur, Kheri, and Ayodhya with NDRF mobilisation.

The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified measures to ensure the safety of school children under the 'Mission Safe Future' campaign and strengthen relief and rescue operations amid the ongoing flood and waterlogging situation in parts of the state.

The UP Transport Department is conducting inspections of school vehicles and verifying the character of their drivers under campaigns including 'Mission Safe Future'.

According to a press release, the government also intensified flood-related relief and rescue operations in affected districts, with special focus on Lakhimpur, Kheri and Ayodhya. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also been mobilised in various districts, including Prayagraj, where search and rescue operations are being carried out following drowning incidents.

The two initiatives are part of the government's focus on safety, preparedness and timely response during emergencies.

School Vehicle Safety Under 'Mission Safe Future'

According to Transport Department data as of August 13, Uttar Pradesh has 19,680 schools. Of these, 74,337 vehicles are registered in the names of schools, while another 8,022 vehicles have been contracted by schools. This brings the total number of school vehicles operating for schools across the state to 82,259, the release said.

The Transport Department is carrying out fitness checks on these vehicles as part of the campaigns being conducted across Uttar Pradesh.

Additional Transport Commissioner (Enforcement) KD Singh Gaur said that under 'Mission Safe Future' and other campaigns, priority is being given to checking the fitness of school vehicles and verifying the drivers responsible for transporting students. The objective is to ensure that schoolchildren have access to safe transportation and that action is taken against vehicles and drivers found violating prescribed regulations.

Vehicle Fitness Checks and Enforcement

The inspections have identified a significant number of vehicles that did not meet the required fitness standards, the release said, adding that a total of 6,066 school vehicles were found to be unfit during inspections conducted under various campaigns.

Notices were issued against the vehicles found unfit during the inspections. Enforcement teams also issued challans to 1,072 school vehicles for violations. A further 356 vehicles were impounded for rule violations.

Driver Character Verification

The Transport Department has simultaneously focused on the drivers operating school buses and vans. According to department data, character verification of 27,066 school vehicle drivers has been completed so far. The department has issued directives to schools regarding safety checks for drivers and has stressed the importance of verifying their background before they are entrusted with the responsibility of transporting children.

The Transport Department's ongoing inspections are aimed at identifying vehicles that do not meet safety requirements and ensuring that corrective action is taken, the release said.

Flood Relief and Rescue Operations Intensified

Meanwhile, the state government intensified relief and rescue operations in flood-affected districts amid the prevailing flood and waterlogging situation. The government and rescue agencies are also urging people to remain cautious around rivers, ponds and other water bodies.

People have been advised to stay away from locations with strong currents and deep water and to follow safety instructions issued by local administrations.

In Prayagraj's Naini area, the 11th Battalion of the NDRF conducted an extensive search operation for a person who had drowned. The operation was carried out with the assistance of deep divers. The NDRF team recovered the person at 2:10 pm on August 18, the release said.

Following the incident, the NDRF advised members of the public to exercise extreme caution while bathing or undertaking other activities in rivers, ponds and other water bodies.

The rescue operation in Prayagraj comes as authorities continue to monitor flood and waterlogging conditions in different parts of the state. The NDRF has urged people to exercise caution near rivers, ponds and other water bodies, particularly during the ongoing flood and waterlogging situation. People have been advised not to enter areas with strong currents or deep water. (ANI)