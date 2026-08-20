A bizarre Nag Panchami ritual in a Uttar Pradesh village has drawn crowds after a 70-year-old man was seen eating grass, straw and animal fodder, with locals claiming he had become “possessed” by Mahishasura.

A bizarre Nag Panchami ritual in a Uttar Pradesh village has drawn crowds after a 70-year-old man was seen eating grass, straw and animal fodder, with locals claiming he had become “possessed” by Mahishasura. Buddhiram, a resident of Rudlapur village, reportedly began behaving like an animal during the unusual ritual, consuming food meant for cattle and even drinking water from an animal trough. The spectacle attracted large crowds from nearby villages.

According to some villagers, the ritual has been taking place since 1975 and is held once every three years on Nag Panchami. Locals believe Buddhiram undergoes a mysterious transformation during the occasion, behaving in a manner completely different from his normal self.

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The ritual reportedly begins at the Samay Mata Temple, where prayers are offered before Buddhiram starts consuming grass and straw kept for cattle.

Some devotees reportedly participated in the ritual by personally feeding Buddhiram bananas, grass, straw and laddus as he continued his unusual behaviour.

Villagers claim that wishes made at the spot are fulfilled, drawing even larger crowds whenever the three-yearly ceremony takes place.

While devotees regard the event as an expression of faith and an age-old tradition, others have raised questions over whether Buddhiram's behaviour could have a medical or psychological explanation.