A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after her family alleged that surgical gloves and paper napkins were left inside her abdomen following a C-section at Beed district hospital. After she experienced severe pain, a subsequent surgery at Pune's Sassoon Hospital reportedly removed the foreign objects.

A 19-year-old woman is fighting for her life after her family alleged that surgical gloves and paper napkins were left inside her abdomen following a C-section at Beed district hospital in Maharashtra. On August 1, Sandhya Suraj Gaikwad was brought to the district hospital for birth and had a Caesarean section. After being released from the hospital four days later, she experienced excruciating stomach discomfort a few days after coming home.

When her health deteriorated, her family brought her to a private hospital, where medical professionals allegedly found a "unknown object" within her abdomen. Sandhya was then sent to Pune for further care due to her serious condition.

Her family claims that medical professionals at Pune's Sassoon Hospital removed paper napkins and surgical gloves from her tummy during a subsequent procedure. Sandhya is receiving treatment at Sassoon Hospital and is still in serious condition.

What Did Victim's Family Say?

Suraj Gaikwad, Sandhya's husband, said that his wife's illness was brought on by carelessness during the initial operation and called for severe punishment for those involved. “My wife’s painful condition has happened only because of the doctors’ negligence. Strictest action should be taken against the doctors responsible,” Suraj said.

Sandhya’s mother also described the sequence of events following the C-section. She said her daughter had been vomiting after the surgery and that she had informed a nurse at the Beed civil hospital. According to her, hospital staff indicated that Sandhya had been discharged, but she refused to take her daughter home immediately. She later took Sandhya home, but her condition deteriorated further.

The family then took her to a private hospital, where they were told that treatment could involve significant expenses. They subsequently travelled to Pune. The family said another hospital did not admit Sandhya because of the seriousness of her condition, after which she was taken to Sassoon Hospital.

Her mother said doctors there performed surgery and removed “hand gloves and paper” from her abdomen.

Probe Ordered

The district administration has taken notice of the case as a result of the claims. In relation to the occurrence, a show-cause notice has been sent to the involved female physician as well as other medical personnel. To find out how the claimed surgical material ended up inside the patient, an inquiry is being conducted.