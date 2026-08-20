Pune City Police has granted conditional permission for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" event on August 22. The permit comes with 30 strict rules, making organisers fully responsible for any law and order issues at the student rally.

The Pune City Police on Thursday granted conditional permission for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's nationwide student outreach initiative, "Chhatron Ki Goonj," scheduled for August 22 at the SSPMS College Ground. Aimed at addressing issue-based concerns such as paper leaks, exam irregularities, and rising education fees, the upcoming event, specifically focused on providing a platform for young women, is expected to draw a crowd of 8,000 to 10,000 attendees between 4:30 PM and 9:30 PM.

Strict Conditions Imposed by Police

In an official directive issued to former MLA and Senior Vice President of Maharashtra Congress Mohan Joshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-5) Rajlakshmi Shivankar outlined 30 mandatory rules to maintain public order and security. Displaying provocative images, banners, or portraits is strictly forbidden. The police noted that the event's organisers will bear complete legal responsibility if any untoward incident triggers a law and order disruption. "Objectionable images, portraits, or banners must not be displayed during the program; additionally, if any untoward incident takes place leading to a law and order issue, the entire responsibility will lie on the organisers," the police directive stated.

Attendance must not exceed the venue's maximum capacity. The organisers are required to set up at least four separate entry and exit gates and establish distinct seating areas for men and women. Entry points must feature enclosed spaces for frisking female attendees, staffed exclusively by female security personnel. Male volunteers are strictly barred from frisking duties, and organisers must ensure a high proportion of female volunteers to assist private security. The stage and marquee require certified setup and a mandatory Public Works Department (PWD) fitness certificate, alongside a "D-cordon" protective barricade in front of the main stage.

Fully functional day-and-night CCTV coverage across the venue is compulsory. Drone cameras for photography or videography are completely banned, as is the use of high-intensity beam lights projected into the sky. Compliance with Airport Authority of India and CISF regulations is required. Proceedings must comply with Supreme Court noise level restrictions and avoid causing disruptions to residents, senior citizens, nearby schools, hospitals, or the Pune Railway Station. Organisers must secure formal No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from both the Fire and Traffic departments prior to the event. The Pune City Police warned that non-compliance or any breach of law and order will lead to the immediate revocation of the event permit and potential legal action.

About 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign

Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched "Chhatron Ki Goonj", a nationwide student-led political campaign in mid-2026. The movement aims to be a national platform for student grievances in education and recruitment. Exam irregularities and paper leaks, rising fees and privatisation of higher education, and unemployment linked to corruption in competitive recruitment. The campaign demands equal job opportunities and greater structural safety for aspirants.

Announcing the Pune programme, Rahul Gandhi said the event would provide an exclusive platform for girls to share their views, adding that their voices would be heard across the country. "On August 22, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is arriving in Pune--and this time's event will be exclusively for girls. Now the girls will speak, and the country will listen. Register to join," he added. (ANI)