The flood situation in Bihar's Rangra area is stable, but widespread devastation continues. NH-80 is closed, and other highways face disruption. Five people, including four children, have drowned in Bhagalpur despite receding water levels.

The flood situation in the Rangra area of Bhagalpur, Bihar, has stabilised, with secured Rural Works Department (RWD) roads and receding water levels across open fields, widespread devastation persists across the broader region, as the Water Resources Department reports.

Situation in Rangra Under Control

According to the Water Resources Department, Rangra, Bhagalpur, is under control. The RWD road has been secured. Water is not entering the residential areas. It has spread across fields in an area of about 2 km, and the water level has also started receding. The water will return to the river itself.

State authorities confirmed that floodwater in parts of Rangra has successfully been kept out of residential settlements, spreading harmlessly across roughly two kilometres of fields before naturally draining back toward the river.

Government Assures Preparedness

Addressing the broader flood situation across the state, Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman said, "Floods are not a new situation for us, but we extend our condolences to those who suffer casualties during this time. The government makes every possible effort. Preparations, including reviews and necessary flood-related measures, begin four to five months in advance under the Chief Minister's leadership. The government is fully alert and prepared.”

Suman further added, “We do not believe any stone is left unturned, but this is a natural disaster beyond anyone's control... The government is working to minimise the loss of life and property... The government is taking comprehensive measures to effectively control the situation... Funds have also been released... We remain fully prepared to tackle this disaster. We aim to ensure minimal loss of life and property."

Widespread Inundation and Transport Disruption

However, a local informed that panchayats and multiple urban zones across Bhagalpur remain heavily inundated. Critical transport links have faced severe disruption, most notably National Highway-80 on the Bhagalpur-Patna route, which has stayed shut near Bhavnathpur for five days with floodwaters flowing nearly two feet deep.

“Over 90 panchayats and several urban areas are submerged in floodwaters. Vehicular movement on the Bhagalpur-Patna main highway (NH-80) has been completely halted for the past five days after floodwaters inundated the road near Bhavnathpur in the Nathnagar area. Water is flowing over the road at a depth of approximately two feet. Prioritising safety, the administration has installed barricades on both sides of the road and deployed a magistrate to ensure round-the-clock monitoring,” a local said.

Meanwhile, residents reported that overflow has reached the newly built Munger-Mirzachauki four-lane highway, bottlenecking traffic and endangering commuters. “Although a slight drop in the water level of the Ganges has been recorded, the impact of the floods is also becoming evident on the newly constructed Munger-Mirzachauki four-lane highway. Water has spilt onto the new four-lane road on the route connecting the Bhagalpur bypass to Shahkund, significantly slowing down vehicular traffic,” the local added.

Hydrological Data and Localized Threats

Addressing the broader hydrological framework, the Water Resources Department of the Government of India and Bihar released discharge data highlighting trends across major barrages. The Sone Barrage at Indrapuri, possessing a design capacity of 14.58 lakh cusecs, displayed an overall falling trend after moving from 73,212 cusecs early in the morning to 75,173 cusecs, before declining to 75,125 cusecs and eventually dropping to 70,021 cusecs by 10:00 AM.

Similarly, the Koshi Barrage at Birpur, which has a design capacity of 9.50 lakh cusecs, recorded a steady trend as its discharge dropped from 1,45,460 cusecs down to 1,39,665 cusecs, holding constant through 10:00 AM. The Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar, with an 8.50 lakh cusecs design capacity, similarly decreased from 77,600 cusecs to 75,500 cusecs, maintaining that steady level through the morning.

Despite receding trends at major barrages, localised infrastructural vulnerabilities continue to threaten communities. Highlighting the ongoing local crisis, Rangra Block BDO Priyanka Kumari on Friday said, “The railway embankment broke due to the rain last night… The water is coming towards the village, so we will now try to contain the water before it causes any damage…”

Ground Conditions Remain Severe

Amid the flood-like situation triggered by rising water levels of the Ganga across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, ground conditions remained grim on Saturday, even as official data showed a receding trend at most monitoring stations in Bihar. Despite the receding trend, ground conditions in Bihar remain severe for citizens.

On NH-80, the swollen Ganga has submerged the NH-80 and a four-lane stretch in Bhagalpur, forcing police and administration to seal it from both ends with barricades. The floods have already claimed lives in the state. Five people, including four children, drowned after falling into water-filled ditches in Koyli Khutaha village of Bhagalpur district, officials and residents said on Friday.