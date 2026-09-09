A CCTV video from a novelty store in Jodhpur’s 'Bhagat Ki Kothi' area has gone viral online, allegedly showing a father stealing items from the shop in the presence of his children, triggering a debate over parenting and the influence of adult behaviour on young minds.

A CCTV video from a novelty store in Jodhpur’s 'Bhagat Ki Kothi' area has gone viral online, allegedly showing a father stealing items from the shop in the presence of his children, triggering a debate over parenting and the influence of adult behaviour on young minds.

The footage reportedly emerged after an incident at Chaudhary Novelty Store. According to the viral post accompanying the video, the father is allegedly seen taking an item from the shop while his children are standing nearby.

(The video has not been independently verified)

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In another purported moment captured by the CCTV camera, one of the children allegedly picks up an item and places it inside the father’s pocket as the family stands at the counter.

The video has since drawn attention on social media, with viewers expressing concern over the alleged behaviour and its potential impact on the children.

The incident has also reignited conversation about parental influence and children's behaviour. Many users argued that children often learn by observing adults around them, particularly parents, and questioned what lessons youngsters might absorb when they witness or participate in such actions.

(Please note: The authenticity and full context of the viral footage remain unclear)