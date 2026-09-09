Karnataka Science and Technology Minister Ajay Dharam Singh has sought support from ISRO to organise direct interaction programmes between its scientists and students at science centres across the state to make learning more experiential and interactive.

Karnataka Seeks ISRO Partnership for Student Interaction

Karnataka Science and Technology Minister Ajay Dharam Singh has sought ISRO's support to organise direct interaction programmes between scientists and students at science centres across the state, a release said.

The initiative aims to take science beyond textbooks and make learning more experiential and interactive, the minister said.

During his meeting with ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, Singh formally proposed the initiative and sought support to enable students to interact directly with scientists and learn about space science, research, satellite technology and career opportunities in science and technology. “When students get an opportunity to interact directly with scientists, science begins to appear not merely as a subject in a textbook, but as a future opportunity. The experiences and achievements of ISRO scientists can inspire curiosity, a research mindset and bigger aspirations among young students,” Singh said.

Expanding Science Education Initiatives

Singh said the state government is expanding science centres, mobile planetariums and telescope-based learning initiatives to promote practical and interactive science education among students. The Science and Technology Department's Mobile Digital Planetarium programme has already reached 3,282 schools and benefited more than 5.46 lakh students and teachers. Under the Providing Access to Telescopes (PAT) programme, telescopes have also been provided to KREIS schools and colleges, along with training for science teachers.

The proposed ISRO Scientist-Student Interaction Programme at science centres would help bring space science and technology closer to students in a more engaging and meaningful way, the minister said.

Fostering a Scientific Temper

“Science must be shown, experienced and questioned. Direct interaction with scientists can strengthen scientific temper among students and help nurture the next generation of scientists, researchers and technology professionals,” he said.

Through ISRO's partnership, the state government aims to extend the interaction programmes across science centres in the state and create opportunities for students not only in cities but also in districts and taluks to engage directly with scientists. (ANI)