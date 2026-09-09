MC²+ will launch a dedicated Node and Co-working Space at the NRL Centre in Guwahati to boost the Northeast's startup and innovation ecosystem. The new facility offers a collaborative environment with workstations, cabins, and investor meeting rooms.

MC²+ will launch a dedicated Node and Co-working Space on the 6th Floor of the NRL Centre, Guwahati, on Thursday, marking a significant step in its efforts to strengthen India's startup and innovation ecosystem, with particular focus on the Northeast.

A Hub for Innovation and Collaboration

According to an official release from Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, the new facility, located in the heart of Guwahati, has been envisioned as a vibrant, collaborative and professionally equipped environment for startups, entrepreneurs and innovators. Designed around the evolving needs of emerging ventures, it brings together best-in-class infrastructure, professional support, technical expertise, investor access and industry connections under one roof.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

The facility offers 50+ dedicated workstations, 16 cabins, 4 investor meeting rooms and 2 technical consultant rooms, along with 2 meeting rooms, a full-fledged cafeteria and common areas. The infrastructure has been designed and developed as a best-in-class facility, benchmarked against leading startup and innovation spaces nationally, giving startups a professional and contemporary environment to work, collaborate and grow.

The investor rooms will provide dedicated spaces for founders to present their ideas, engage with potential investors and explore opportunities for funding and strategic partnerships. The technical consultant rooms will facilitate focused interactions with experts, enabling startups to seek guidance on technology development, product refinement and technical challenges, a release said.

Comprehensive Support Ecosystem

The value of the space extends well beyond its physical infrastructure. MC²+ will provide startups with access to a comprehensive support ecosystem comprising domain experts, technical consultants, legal advisors, and specialised finance and audit consultants — enabling entrepreneurs to seek professional guidance across critical areas such as technology and product development, intellectual property, contracts and regulatory requirements, financial planning, accounting, audit preparedness, compliance and business structuring.

Beyond the formal workspaces, a full-fledged cafeteria and café pantry have been designed to encourage informal interactions and networking, providing an environment where entrepreneurs can take a break, exchange ideas and build connections that can evolve into meaningful collaborations, a release further said.

A Platform for Growth

The vision behind the initiative is to create an environment where startups can access much more than a place to work — a platform where they can find the infrastructure, expertise, mentorship, professional guidance and connections required at different stages of their journey. The establishment of the MC²+ Node at NRL Centre, Guwahati, marks an important step towards strengthening the startup and innovation ecosystem in Guwahati and the Northeast. It aims to bring together entrepreneurs, experts, investors and industry stakeholders, creating an environment where ideas can move from conception to development, validation and scale.

The formal inauguration will take place tomorrow, September 10, at the NRL Centre, Guwahati, a release added. (ANI)