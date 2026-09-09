Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai and four others in the STP tender scam. They are accused of altering technical proposals, escalating costs, and diluting environmental norms for undue advantage.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday granted bail to five accused, including former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai, who were arrested in connection with the DJB STP tender scam case. The court has already granted bail to former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in the case.

Special Judge granted bail to Udit Prakash Rai, Nagendra Yadav, Ankit Shrivastava, Pankaj Verma and Raja Kumar Kurra, subject to conditions including furnishing a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties of the like amount. Another accused, Satish Chandra Vashisht, ex-DJB Chief Engineer, has also been arrested and is currently in police custody for two days.

Core Allegations in DJB Scam

It is alleged that the investigation has disclosed that the technical proposal for augmentation of Rohini STP from 15 MGD to 25 MGD was altered by the then Minister, who approved enhancement to 30 MGD without any technical recommendation or feasibility study. Similarly, Rohini and Narela STPs were included in the project while Okhla Phase-V STP was excluded, resulting in an estimated escalation of approximately Rs.123 crore. These arbitrary decisions were allegedly taken without adequate technical justification.

Role of Intermediaries and Officials

Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) had arrested Satyendar Kumar Jain, former Minister of Water, GNCTD, Udit Prakash Rai (IAS), former CEO, Delhi Jal Board, Nagendra Yadav, Proprietor M/s AN Enterprises, Raja Kumar Kurra, Owner M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd, Pankaj Verma, Proprietor M/s Srijanhar and Ankit Shrivastava. "The investigation has established that one Nagendra Yadav acted as an intermediary between officials of DJB and representatives of Euroteck. Sh. KVNS Rao (Euroteck) handed the letter to Nagendra Yadav, who subsequently delivered it to the office of Satyendar Jain," the agency alleged.

It is further alleged that thereafter, Satyendar Kumar Jain directed Ankit Srivastava (a contractual consultant in DJB) to coordinate with KVNS Rao regarding a meeting after sharing the visiting card of KVNS Rao. "The screenshot of the chat between K.V.N.S. Rao and Ankit Shrivastav was recovered from the mobile phone of K.V.N.S. Rao," ACB alleged.

Environmental Norms Diluted for Advantage

Investigation has also revealed dilution of environmental norms prescribed by the CPCB. CPCB had prescribed eight mandatory parameters for treated effluent quality. However, only five parameters were incorporated into the tender documents while important mandatory parameters such as pH, Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) and Total Nitrogen (N-Total) were omitted, thereby diluting environmental safeguards in order to give undue advantage to the above technology provider, the ACB alleged.

Cost Escalation and Financial Irregularities

It was also argued by the ACB that the Cost of the project was escalated in crores. There were two meetings held on December 22 and 23, 2022. A deal for a two percent commission was struck. "There were three companies; during investigation it was revealed that Hitachi and Avigo didn't make the desired equipment. Only Eurotech (Accused) was manufacturing the equipment," the agency had said.

It was also submitted that the Sludge treatment was separated from the STP so as to invite a separate tender. Corrigendum were uploaded on the website of DJB, not published in the newspaper It was also submitted that "Rs. 2.7 crore came in Srijanhar from Eurotech without any work. Out of this amount, Rs 1.22 crore went to another company". (ANI)