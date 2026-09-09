BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a state working committee meeting in Haldwani, focusing on strengthening the party's grassroots network and expanding the outreach of government welfare schemes.

BJP holds key meeting in Haldwani

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the party's Extended State Working Committee meeting at Hotel Vintage Green in Haldwani here on Wednesday. The meeting is focused on key organisational issues, strengthening the party's grassroots network and expanding the outreach of government welfare schemes across Uttarakhand.

Senior party leaders and workers are participating in the meeting, where discussions are centred on strengthening booth-level organisation and increasing coordination among party functionaries. The BJP leadership is also deliberating on organisational priorities and strategies to further strengthen the party's presence at the grassroots level across the state.

The meeting assumes significance as the party seeks to consolidate its organisational structure and ensure that the benefits of public welfare initiatives reach people effectively.

CM Dhami lauds Nabin's visit

Dhami welcomed Nabin’s visit to Haldwani and said that his visit to the state has created a new atmosphere of enthusiasm and energy among party workers and the general public. “Ever since Nitin Nabin began touring as our party’s National President, a new atmosphere has been created among both party workers and the general public—an atmosphere charged with renewed enthusiasm and energy,” Dhami said.

Dhami said the BJP president had previously visited the state for a three-day tour, during which he held discussions, meetings and reviews with workers at different levels and interacted personally with people from various sections of society.

Nabin's two-day itinerary

During his current visit, Nabin is scheduled to hold discussions with and address the BJP’s state executive committee. He is also scheduled to interact with ex-servicemen and youth during the second day of his visit, according to Dhami.

Nabin will further attend a conference of the Punjabi-Sikh community in Rudrapur as part of his two-day itinerary.

Dhami said the schedule would keep the BJP national president engaged with party workers and provide an opportunity for workers to interact with him. “This is a significant opportunity for us; it is excellent that he will be interacting with all the workers, giving everyone a chance,” Dhami said.