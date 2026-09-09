New Delhi is implementing elaborate security and traffic measures for the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam from Sept 11-13. Multi-layered security, traffic diversions on major roads, and deployment of 7,000 personnel are in place.

The national capital is in the final phase of preparations for the BRICS Summit, with elaborate security and traffic arrangements being put in place ahead of the three-day international event scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam from September 11 to 13.

Preparations that began several months ago are now clearly visible across the New Delhi district, with BRICS banners and posters put up at several locations. Markets and prominent areas, including Connaught Place and Khan Market, have also seen enhanced lighting during night hours.

Elaborate Security and Anti-Terror Measures

Speaking to ANI, DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said the district police have made elaborate arrangements covering law and order, security and anti-terror measures. "The New Delhi district is gearing up for the big event. We have made elaborate arrangements regarding all aspects of law and order, security and from the anti-terror point of view. Multiple rounds of briefing have been done, staff has been deployed, and senior officers are checking everything point-by-point," Sharma said.

He said the police are now in the final phase of preparations as arrivals of foreign delegates are expected from Wednesday onwards. "All the logistics have been assessed and provided. We are now in the last phase of planning because the event is just a day away. From tomorrow onwards, we are expecting arrivals. We are all set and ready. We are working on all aspects, including surveillance and intelligence," the DCP said.

Sharma said police are also monitoring social media and carrying out anti-graffiti patrolling, picket checking and static deployments across the district. "We are working intelligence-wise, specific information-wise and group-wise. Whatever information is coming, we are dealing with it accordingly. We are keeping a tab on social media, doing anti-graffiti patrolling and covering the area through patrolling, picket checking and static deployments," he said.

He said security arrangements have been made at the places of stay and function venues, both inside and outside, with deep deployments and anti-terror measures. "From the security and law and order point of view, the places of stay and places of function have been covered from inside and outside, including deep deployments and anti-terror arrangements," Sharma said.

The DCP added that rooftop deployments have been assessed and personnel briefed, while technical surveillance agencies are also working in coordination with the police. "We have assessed the rooftop deployments and the personnel have been briefed about how and what to do. The concerned agencies are also working on technical surveillance. We have a common command and control centre where everything would be collated and, as per the threat, the things would be neutralised," he said.

Multi-Layered Security and Traffic Plan

Meanwhile, Delhi Police and Traffic Police have prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth movement of foreign delegations and VVIP convoys. A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place around Bharat Mandapam, with security agencies maintaining surveillance along key routes connecting the airport, hotels and the summit venue.

Around 7,000 personnel from Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, NSG and other agencies are expected to be deployed as part of the overall security arrangements. The security grid will include multiple layers involving Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, NSG, Intelligence Bureau and SPG personnel at different locations.

Major Roads Under Traffic Regulation

Traffic movement in New Delhi and adjoining areas will be regulated as required during VVIP movement. More than 35 major roads have been identified for traffic restrictions and diversions. These include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Motilal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Road, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg.

Key Diversion Points Identified

Around 22 key diversion points have been identified for regulating traffic during VVIP movement, including Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ramcharan Agrawal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Patel Chowk, RML Hospital Roundabout, Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh Flyover, Madrasa T-Point, Neela Gumbad, Oberoi Flyover and Mandi House.

Around 4,800 traffic police personnel will be deployed to manage traffic and facilitate the safe and uninterrupted movement of VVIP convoys. Motorists heading towards Bharat Mandapam and Mathura Road may be diverted through Lodhi Road and Lodhi Flyover. During VVIP movement around Dhaula Kuan and Sardar Patel Marg, alternative routes such as Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg and NH-48 may be used.

Around 10 major hotels where foreign delegates are expected to stay, along with 12 important locations, will remain under heightened security. Entry and exit at Bharat Mandapam and surrounding areas will be strictly controlled, with only authorised delegates, staff and valid pass holders permitted entry.

Biometric passes, CCTV cameras and technical surveillance will be used to strengthen security. Anti-sabotage checks will be conducted, while Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams will remain on alert. Security agencies will also maintain surveillance against drones and other unauthorised aerial objects.

A GPS-based tracking system will be used to monitor VVIP convoy movement, while Quick Response Teams, fire services, ambulances and medical emergency teams will remain ready for any eventuality. Security arrangements have also been coordinated with neighbouring states and Chandigarh, with intelligence sharing and border checking strengthened to detect any suspicious activity.

Advisory for Citizens

The DCP urged citizens to plan their movements according to traffic advisories and cooperate with police personnel deployed on the ground. "For everyone, they should plan their movements as per the advisories given from the traffic side on social media and in the media. We are trying to ensure the least inconvenience to citizens. I would also request them to cooperate with the authorities and police personnel on the ground so that we can ensure this big international event goes very smoothly and we can showcase our best in front of the world," Sharma said.

Schools and government offices in Delhi are also scheduled to remain closed on September 11 in view of the security and traffic arrangements, while private offices have been advised to consider work-from-home arrangements.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to check their routes before travelling between September 11 and 13, leave with additional time and use the Metro wherever possible. (ANI)