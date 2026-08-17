A 38-year-old woman from Telangana's Siddipet district allegedly involved her minor son in a series of murders and robberies targeting women living alone for their gold jewellery. The duo is accused of killing two women and robbing another after the mother reportedly trained her son using gym equipment and by watching crime videos on YouTube.

A 38-year-old woman allegedly involved her minor son in a series of murders and robberies targeting women who lived alone, with gold jewellery as the main motive, police said. The startling story came from the the village of Bhoompalli in the Siddipet district of Telangana. The mother-son duo allegedly killed two women, robbed another, and identified four more possible victims, according to the police. After special teams were established and local CCTV material was reviewed, Siddipet Police Commissioner Rashmi Perumal stated that the case was resolved in less than a week.

The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Atikam Vijaya of Bhoompalli and Kunta Rekha, who lived in the same locality. Police claim that Tellakula Rajitha, the accused, organised the crimes in order to earn quick cash and enlisted the help of her minor son. Rajitha reportedly installed gym equipment at home to physically train her kid, according to investigators. While preparing their strikes, the two reportedly studied YouTube videos about criminal activity.

Cops Reveal About Murders

Police said Vijaya was allegedly called to Rajitha’s grocery shop on August 8, 2026, under the pretext of having a conversation. The mother and son allegedly strangled her and took her jewellery. They allegedly then transported her body on a moped to the outskirts of Ramakkapet, where petrol was poured over it and the body was set on fire. However, rain prevented the body from being completely burnt, leading to a police investigation.

Investigators also connected the two to Kunta Rekha's murder on May 28. According to the police, she was reportedly slain in a similar way, and her body was then transported to the Achumayapalli outskirts and torched. According to the inquiry, the accused reportedly accosted Annapurna, a village resident's wife, when she was out on a morning walk in June 2025 and stole a gold necklace that weighed around five tolas.

Potential Victims

According to police, the inquiry revealed that the defendant had identified four other possible victims. Investigators claim that the victims were purposefully chosen in a way that may raise suspicions about their relatives, friends on social media, or those who were already at odds with them.

What Did Police Recover?

Police recovered 5.61 tolas of gold jewellery, 53 tolas of silver ornaments, Rs 1.03 lakh in cash, a TVS XL vehicle and two mobile phones. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at around Rs 10 lakh.

Investigators also recovered the skull and bones of Kunta Rekha from the location where her body was allegedly burnt.