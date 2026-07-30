Mamata Banerjee has written to the ECI, urging it to conclude an inquiry involving the TMC. She expressed concerns over delays and deadline extensions given to Ritrabrata Banerjee, citing 'serious political ramifications' in West Bengal.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee wrote to the Secretary of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Ashwani Kumar Mohal, urging the poll panel to conclude an inquiry initiated earlier this month concerning the party and its communications with the Commission.

In her letter dated July 29, Banerjee referred to the ECI's letters dated July 2 and July 13 and said that the Commission had sought comments from TMC leader Ritrabrata Banerjee on the party's representations and had asked him to submit his response by July 6.

Banerjee Raises Concerns Over Delays

Banerjee said that, as directed by the Commission, the party had forwarded a copy of its comments submitted on July 6 to Ritrabrata Banerjee through email and speed post. The TMC chief further stated that the Commission had subsequently extended the time granted to Ritrabrata Banerjee to submit his reply.

According to her letter, he was given an additional 15 days to file his replies till July 25, while the deadline for the party to submit its replies was extended till July 13. Banerjee said that even after July 25, the party had not been informed whether Ritrabrata Banerjee had submitted his reply or not and, if so, whether a copy of it had been provided to the party. She also raised concerns over the extension of time given in the matter and sought clarity from the Commission on the status of the inquiry.

Fairness and 'Level Playing Field' Demanded

Referring to the political implications of the matter, Banerjee said in her letter that the issue had serious political ramifications in West Bengal and requested the Commission to bring the proceedings to a conclusion at the earliest. Highlighting the need for fairness in the process, Banerjee said, "Since the matter has serious political ramifications in West Bengal, I would request you to conclude the investigation as early as possible without providing them with any further date to submit comments as sought for by the Commission's letter dated 2nd July 2026."

Banerjee also objected to any further extension of the deadline and emphasised that the matter should proceed on a level playing field. She said that the party had already submitted its comments to the Commission on July 6 and had complied with the directions issued to it. In her letter, Banerjee further stated, "There should be a level playing field for us to meet the grievances made by them (which has already been submitted to the Commission by us on 6th July 2026) and for them to deal with our contention."

The TMC chief also questioned the extension granted to Ritrabrata Banerjee, stating that the party believed that the extension had been granted to him despite the Commission's earlier direction to submit his response within the stipulated timeframe. Banerjee said that any further extension beyond July 25 would be inappropriate and could affect confidence in the process. She urged the Commission to ensure that the matter was dealt with in a manner that maintained fairness and confidence among all parties concerned.

'Justice Must Be Rooted Through Confidence'

Emphasising the importance of confidence in the electoral process, Banerjee concluded her letter by stating, "Justice must be rooted through confidence, and if any further time after 25th July 2026 is given, that confidence is shaken."

The letter comes amid an ongoing exchange between the ECI and the TMC over representations concerning the party and the replies sought by the poll panel. Banerjee's latest communication seeks an early conclusion to the inquiry and opposes any further extension of time for submitting responses in the matter.