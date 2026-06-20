A day before International Day of Yoga, UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak joined a massive yoga camp in Lucknow, urging citizens to adopt yoga for a healthy lifestyle, echoing PM Modi's call. He said Yoga cleanses the mind, soul, and body.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday participated in a massive Yoga camp organised at Lucknow's KD Singh Babu Stadium, a day ahead of the International Day of Yoga, and urged people across the country to make Yoga a part of their daily lives.

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Speaking to ANI, Pathak highlighted the benefits of Yoga and said that large numbers of people had assembled in the state capital in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to adopt Yoga for a healthy lifestyle. "On the eve of International Day of Yoga, a large number of people of Lucknow have gathered here at KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow. On the clarion call of PM Narendra Modi, people are giving a message to the country to perform Yoga and be healthy. Yoga cleanses both mind and soul, and makes the body healthy. I appeal to the people of the country that everyone should make Yoga a part of their life," Pathak told ANI.

Pathak on PM's West Bengal Visit

Commenting on Prime Minister Modi's visit to West Bengal, the Deputy Chief Minister said the state had extended its support to the Prime Minister and expressed confidence that people there would also participate in Yoga activities. "West Bengal has given its blessings to PM Modi. PM is going there, West Bengal will do Yoga and be healthy," Pathak told ANI.

About International Day of Yoga

International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014. The proposal was first put forward by Prime Minister Modi during his address to the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

Since the first International Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015, India has led the global observance through the Ministry of AYUSH with support from state governments, Indian missions abroad and various international organisations. 2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day, according to the United Nations. This year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", emphasises that Yoga is for all age groups and can be a valuable practice for healthy ageing, helping people stay active, independent, and engaged.

As countries prepare for this year's celebrations, Indian missions across the world have been organising outreach programmes involving the Indian diaspora and local communities to promote awareness about Yoga and its benefits. (ANI)