Chhattisgarh's Bastar region is undergoing a major healthcare expansion. A long-awaited trauma centre will be operational within three months, and an MoU with Continental Hospital will establish the state's second-largest heart centre in the region.

Chhattisgarh's healthcare infrastructure in the Bastar region is set for a major expansion, with state authorities confirming the imminent operationalisation of advanced medical facilities. During a visit to Jagdalpur on Thursday, State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal highlighted the government's ongoing commitment to strengthening regional medical capabilities. The Minister announced that the region's long-awaited trauma centre is nearing completion and is scheduled to become fully operational within the next three months, a move expected to significantly reduce response times for critical emergency care.

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Speaking to the reporters, the State Health Minister said that the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Out-Patient Department (OPD) have increased by over 1.5 times within the last two years. "We are continuously recruiting doctors. As you can observe, in Maharani Hospital, the patient load for both IPD (In-Patient Department) and OPD (Out-Patient Department) has increased by 1.5 times over the last two years. Furthermore, our healthcare facilities are significantly better than they were before," he said.

Key Developments Announced

Trauma Centre Operational Soon

He added that directives have been sent to complete the construction work for the trauma centre, which began during the previous administration. "Regarding the trauma centre, its construction had begun during the previous administration but was not completed. When we came into power, we issued directives to complete it. It is now complete, and the trauma centre will be operational within the next three months," he said.

New Heart Centre via MoU

Further, Jaiswal welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Continental Hospital and the Chhattisgarh government, saying that it will become the second-largest heart centre in Chhattisgarh. He noted that the hospital fee is the same as before, with a 20 per cent quota reserved for patients from other States and those who do not fit the criteria. "It is a matter of fortune for the Bastar region that, under the MoU between the Continental Hospital and the Chhattisgarh government, this is becoming the second-largest heart centre in Chhattisgarh. Regarding entry fees, it is the same for a common man as in any other normal hospital. The 20% quota, however, is reserved for individuals from other states or those who do not meet the criteria," he said

Jaiswal emphasised that the people can reach out to the local representatives if the healthcare services don't reach certain areas.

Bastar's Healthcare Transformation

Bastar is undergoing a massive healthcare transformation, transitioning from a remote, conflict-ridden area to a region with advanced medical facilities. A major highlight is the launch of the 240-bed super-speciality hospital in Jagdalpur's Dimrapal village, delivering critical cardiac, neurosurgical, and trauma services directly to tribal communities. (ANI)