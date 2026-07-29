Maharashtra FDA has banned the sale, distribution, and advertisement of junk food in and within a 50-metre radius of schools. Commissioner Tukaram Munde stated that principals and school management will be held accountable for non-compliance.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration announced a strict state-wide ban on Wednesday, prohibiting the sale, distribution, and advertisement of high-fat, sugary, and deep-fried items inside and around school premises. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde emphasised the strict accountability of school authorities and outlined the scope of prohibited items.

Enforcement and Accountability

"I want to make it clear that excess fat, excess trans fat and excess sugar products, including deeply fried foods, excessive sugar drinks, vada pav, samosa, cold drinks, chocolates and ice cream, such junk foods are strictly not allowed inside schools to be sold, not be distributed freely, advertise and also not in the surrounding (50 metres range). Principal and School Management should implement this strictly, and there should also be awareness about it among parents," he said. The official said action will be taken against the Principal and the School Management who don't comply and follow.

"We will start inspections across the State soon. FDA along with School Management will be happy to take a workshop at District level and Taluka level to implement it smoothly," Munde added.

FDA Addresses MPSC Exam Complaint

He further detailed the enforcement rules and addressed exam-related complaints regarding the alleged MPSC paper leak. "We received an email from an individual on the 21st. We recorded the person's statement on the 24th. MPSC is an independent body, and it conducts the Food and Drug Inspector examination. We have forwarded the statement and all the documents we received to the MPSC," Tukaram Munde said.

Eatery Licences Suspended Over Hygiene Violations

In July, in a separate incident, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the food licences of three eateries in Mumbai after inspections revealed serious violations of hygiene and food safety norms, the department said on Tuesday.

According to the FDA, a total of six inspections were carried out, following which the licences of three food businesses in Bhendi Bazaar and Umarkhadi were suspended for failing to comply with food safety regulations.

The FDA said one establishment's food licence was suspended on July 14 after a re-inspection conducted on July 13 found that 25 major deficiencies identified earlier had not been rectified. The outlet had first been inspected on April 16, following which an improvement notice was issued on April 28. During the re-inspection, officials found wet and slippery kitchen floors, absence of records for raw material procurement, no testing records for drinking water quality, lack of documentation regarding the quality of cooking oil, failure to maintain proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and open windows without insect-proof screens, allowing pest entry.