Delhi is stepping up security and traffic arrangements ahead of the September 11-13 event at Bharat Mandapam, with around 500 CCTV cameras and multi-layer security measures planned.

Preparations for the BRICS Summit in Delhi are in their final stages, with improved security and traffic arrangements for the three-day international meet being put in place. The international summit is set to take place from September 11-13 at Bharat Mandapam, with foreign delegates and eminent world leaders visiting the national capital.

As the international meet gets closer, Delhi Police and other security agencies have intensified their surveillance and preparations in various parts of the city.

BRICS Summit: A New Look To Delhi Markets

As the preparations for the summit take effect, the effect can be seen in several major parts of New Delhi. Posters and banners related to the BRICS summit have been put up on various roads.

Popular areas such as Connaught Place and Khan Market have also been beautified with lighting.

About 500 CCTV Cameras Used

Security authorities have put around 500 CCTV cameras in different critical places in connection with the summit. Among the cameras, there are some that have the ability to read the number plates of vehicles.

The network of cameras will help security authorities keep an eye on roads and other sensitive places during the summit.

Action Will Be Taken Promptly On Suspicious Activities

As per a statement made by a security official, the network of cameras has comprehensive coverage of the areas in which the event takes place. There are arrangements that can be used to take action immediately on any suspicious activity.

There are possibilities for security officers to communicate with the people in the place if need be.

Multi-layered Security And Traffic Management Are Important

A multi-layered security system will be implemented during the BRICS Summit. This strategy will include advanced surveillance systems, traffic management and security check-ups and others.

Authorities are concentrating on ensuring that foreign delegates and other important guests can travel easily from one place to another.

Delhi Police Commissioner Briefs Officers About Summit Preparations

The Delhi Police Commissioner conducted a briefing regarding the preparation of the international event. The Special Commissioners and other officials responsible for ensuring security at various venues presented their plan.

The police leadership pointed out the fact that the summit is going to be an event attracting worldwide attention and the performance of Delhi Police is also going to be closely watched.

Official Personnel Advised To Maintain High Levels Of Professionalism

It is reported that the officials and personnel involved in the event have been advised to be professional, disciplined, courteous and alert during the whole period of the summit.

The police leadership underlined the fact that every officer should realize their responsibility and should not give any chance for security failures during the event.

Hosting BRICS Summit Is A Matter of ,India’s, Prestige

The police leadership has pointed out the fact that the summit is an important event for India’s international reputation. Considering the presence of world leaders and delegates at the summit, the duty of Delhi police will be very important.

Delhi is preparing itself to receive such an important event by installing 500 CCTV cameras and other security measures.