Snigdha Bose, a former assistant manager at the State Bank of India (SBI), left her high-pressure government job to prioritize her mental well-being. Citing constant job pressure and daily headaches, she opened her own yoga studio, Tulaa Wellness Studio, in Meerut.

A woman who left her job as an assistant manager at the State Bank of India (SBI) has opened her own yoga studio in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. According to Snigdha Bose, the choice was made after she battled mental tiredness and ongoing job pressure. Bose, who is currently the creator of Tulaa Wellness Studio, clarified that she was paid well and had a steady employment. But eventually, the pressures of her work started to have an impact on her daily emotions.

Government jobs are often valued for their job security and steady income. Bose said she knew people would question her decision to leave such a position. “I had a stable job at State Bank of India. A secure career. A decent salary, being an Assistant Manager. The kind of job people often tell you not to leave," she said.

Bose said that she was unhappy and unsatisfied with her routine despite the protection. Eventually, she concluded that her health and well-being were being negatively impacted by her continued employment. She said that she frequently experienced headaches and that the tension had become impossible to handle. In her video, she stated, "I quit my job at State Bank of India and now I have my own yoga studio."

"I felt this extreme pressure, had a headache every day, I used to take painkillers every day, and I did not like that life," she said, explaining what ultimately drove her to take the action. "I made this significant step for myself because I realised I needed to change something inside myself."

Bose stated in the caption that she had begun to accept stress, prolonged sitting, and mental exhaustion as typical aspects of her existence. She also believed that she was not giving her own body enough care.

Bose made it apparent when discussing her experience that not everyone should quit their work. She noted that even with stressful occupations, people may still find time for their health.

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How Did Social Media React?

Bose’s post received several supportive comments from people who said they understood her wish to leave a stressful job.

One user wrote, “More power to you 🙂 do well in life." Another said, “I wish I could do the same someday."

Someone else commented, “U have restored peace." A user wrote, “Wow !! blessed you are ! I want to do the same."