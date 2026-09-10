A wheelchair-bound man, Surendra Pal, was robbed in broad daylight in Zirakpur's Palam Enclave by two men on a motorbike. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, involved the snatching of a purse containing cash, a phone, and other valuables, raising concerns about public safety in the area.

A wheelchair-bound man was the victim of a broad-daylight kidnapping crime in Zirakpur, which has once again raised awareness of police patrols in residential areas and public safety. Surendra Pal was reportedly attacked by two unidentified young people while travelling to his institute in the Palam Enclave neighbourhood. The two criminals allegedly approached Pal on a motorbike at approximately ten in the morning on Wednesday, grabbed his pocketbook and drove off.

According to the complaint, the stolen purse contained around Rs 5,000 in cash, a mobile phone, credit cards, Bluetooth headphones, a PAN card and other important belongings. The fact that the victim was using a wheelchair has made the situation very worrisome. Pal allegedly tried to pursue the perpetrators after the snatching despite having physical limitations.

CCTV cameras stationed nearby recorded the incident. According to reports, the video depicts the culprits and may help detectives identify them and track down their escape path. Now that video evidence is purportedly available, focus has shifted to the Zirakpur police and the investigation's pace. Locals are awaiting the prompt identification and arrest of the suspects as well as the recovery of Pal's possessions.

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The victim has gone to the police to request that his stolen items be recovered and that those responsible be held accountable.

Concerns about snatching instances in and near Zirakpur have also been raised in relation to the case. Following a different incident earlier this month, police have lately taken action in other snatching incidents in the vicinity, including the arrest of two accused chain-snatchers.

The latest incident has sparked concern among residents, particularly because it allegedly happened in a residential locality during daytime hours.