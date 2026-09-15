Next-gen TB vaccines, available from 2029, could save 7.3M lives and generate $135B in economic benefits by 2050, per a Gavi analysis. The Vaccine Alliance urges immediate action to ensure equitable access for high-burden countries.

Next-generation tuberculosis (TB) vaccines, expected to become available from 2029, could save an estimated 7.3 million lives between 2030 and 2050 and generate up to USD 135 billion in economic benefits across low and middle-income countries, according to a new analysis by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

In its Early Market Shaping Roadmap for novel TB Vaccines, Gavi said the new vaccines could become one of the most impactful immunisation tools in decades in the fight against the world's deadliest infectious disease.

Gavi's Call for Timely Access

Gavi warned that immediate action is needed to ensure countries with the highest TB burden have access to vaccines in sufficient quantities once they become available. "Novel TB vaccines could be the next blockbuster immunisation tool; however, they will only realise their potential if we can ensure sufficient, predictable and affordable supply for those countries that need them most," said Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. "In order to help countries secure doses in the volumes they need, we are beginning to work with partners now to lay the groundwork for timely access when these vaccines become available," she added.

According to Gavi, demand for novel TB vaccines among low-income and middle-income countries could reach an average of 85 million vaccination courses annually, with higher demand expected in the initial years as high-burden countries aim to expand protection across multiple age groups in high-risk areas.

The Global Burden of Tuberculosis

The analysis noted that tuberculosis continues to remain a major global health challenge. In 2024, an estimated 10.7 million TB cases and 1.2 million TB deaths were reported worldwide, with the burden falling largely on low and middle-income countries. Gavi-supported countries account for an estimated 77 per cent of all TB deaths.

The current licensed Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, which is more than 100 years old, provides protection against severe forms of TB among infants and young children, but its protection decreases over time, highlighting the need for new tools to prevent disease among adolescents and adults.

Gavi said the new vaccines are designed to prevent infectious pulmonary TB disease among adolescents and adults and could accelerate global efforts against the disease when combined with other prevention measures.

Challenges and Strategic Objectives

The Roadmap identified key challenges that could delay the rapid rollout of new vaccines, including limited policy recommendations due to evidence gaps, inadequate global and domestic financing, and supply constraints caused by uncertainty around future demand.

Gavi outlined three objectives to ensure equitable access to novel TB vaccines. These include ensuring sufficient, timely, affordable and sustainable vaccine supply; supporting widespread uptake through routine immunisation and targeted catch-up campaigns; and encouraging a competitive and geographically diverse pipeline of vaccine candidates.

The organisation said several high-burden countries, including some hosting vaccine trials, have already started preparing for future vaccine rollout. Through the WHO TB Vaccine Accelerator’s Finance & Access working group, Gavi will continue working with partners to support efforts aimed at bringing new TB vaccines to people who need them as quickly as possible. (ANI)