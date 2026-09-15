Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced that the Kishau Multi-Purpose Project agreement is a major win for the state. He said the project, along with two others, will significantly increase Haryana's water share in the Yamuna for future generations.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that the agreement reached on the Kishau Multi-Purpose Project is a significant achievement for the state. The Chief Minister said the project, which had been pending for years, was taken forward through dialogue, cooperation and consensus.

CM Credits Central Leadership for Consensus

Chief Minister Saini expressed special gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, stating that their initiative and active efforts cleared the path for building consensus among the states on this long-pending issue. He also thanked Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, who, he said, continuously coordinated with the states and concerned departments to give momentum to the project.

Project to Bolster Haryana's Water Share

The Chief Minister noted that Haryana's share of water in the Yamuna stands at 48 per cent, and therefore the state stands to benefit from any increase in water availability in the river. He informed that two projects, the Renuka Ji project and the Lakhwar project, are already under construction, and work on the Kisau project will begin soon as well. According to the Chief Minister, these three projects together will raise Haryana's water share to approximately 1,143 MCM. He said the three projects will increase total water availability by 2,676 cusecs, of which Haryana's share will be 1,280 cusecs. Saini said this water is extremely important not only for the current needs of the state but also for the requirements of future generations.