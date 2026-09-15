Odisha's tribal-grown Koraput coffee was served to delegates at the 18th BRICS Summit, gaining global recognition. Deputy CM Pravati Parida credited PM Modi's promotion, hailing it as a major boost for the state's tourism and farmer livelihoods.

Odisha's famed Koraput coffee received international recognition after it was served to delegates attending the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, giving the tribal farmer-grown product a prominent global platform.

A Boost for Odisha's Branding and Tourism

Reacting to the development, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said the gesture reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continued efforts to promote Koraput coffee on the national and global stage. "We always say that with Modi, everything is possible. He spoke about Koraput coffee in 'Mann Ki Baat', which is when the promotion of Koraput coffee began across the country. Today, at the BRICS Summit, leaders from around the world gathered and offering them Koraput coffee is not just about a product from Odisha; it is a huge boost for the branding of Odisha's tourism," she said.

Parida said the move would go a long way in strengthening livelihoods and boosting tourism linked to the coffee-growing region. "I am extremely thankful to the Prime Minister of the country for promoting Koraput coffee. He spoke about Koraput coffee in 'Mann Ki Baat', which is when the promotion of Koraput coffee began across the country. Today, at the BRICS Summit, leaders from around the world gathered and offering them Koraput coffee is not just about a product from Odisha; it is a huge boost for the branding of Odisha's tourism. Now, Koraput coffee stalls will come up not just across the country but abroad as well. When Modi ji placed Koraput coffee in the hands of foreign leaders, it truly meant Odisha First," she said.

A Unique Brew Cultivated by Tribal Farmers

The coffee, cultivated by tribal farmers in the hilly terrains of Koraput district, has long been known for its distinct flavour and organic cultivation practices, with the region's unique climatic conditions contributing to its growing reputation among coffee connoisseurs.

Promoting Indigenous Products and Tribal Enterprise

The showcasing of Koraput coffee at the BRICS Summit comes as part of broader efforts by the state to highlight its indigenous products and tribal enterprise on national and international platforms, reinforcing Odisha's push to blend sustainable agriculture with economic empowerment for tribal communities. (ANI)