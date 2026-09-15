MP CM Mohan Yadav celebrated Engineers’ Day in Bhopal, honouring engineers and agencies for their work in infrastructure. An MoU was signed between the PWD and CSIR-AMPRI, and new awards like the Rani Durgavati Award were introduced.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday participated in the state-level Engineers’ Day programme held at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal and honoured engineers, officials, joint teams and construction agencies for their outstanding contribution to infrastructure development. During the programme, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also exchanged between the Public Works Department (PWD) and CSIR-AMPRI (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute), Bhopal.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also released a compendium of circulars prepared by the PWD on the occasion and extended his greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh and the country on Engineers' Day, recalling the contribution of renowned engineer Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya to India's engineering and infrastructure development. “Today, on Engineers’ Day, I extend my greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh and the country. Before Independence, our country had an extraordinary engineer whose contributions brought great recognition to the entire engineering department and to the field of engineering across the world. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Visvesvaraya, I once again extend my greetings,” CM Yadav said.

CM Highlights New Awards for Recognition

Highlighting the initiatives undertaken by the PWD, the Chief Minister said the department had introduced several awards to recognise the contribution of engineers, officials and construction agencies. “Today, the PWD has introduced several innovations and honoured people through awards, including the Rani Durgavati Award, Vikramaditya Award, Raja Bhoj Award and the Mokshagundam Award. It honoured good agencies and outstanding engineers. Such recognition brings new energy to the department and creates opportunities for new possibilities,” he said.

Innovative and Future-Oriented Approaches

The Chief Minister further said that the department is aiming for innovative and future-oriented approaches in infrastructure development, including the construction of green buildings. “Today, the PWD has taken innovative steps and also signed an MoU with CSIR-AMPRI for a future-oriented approach. It is also moving towards the construction of green buildings. In particular, by involving the private sector and developing roads through its own efforts, the concept is moving ahead with BOT (Build Operate Transfer),” the Chief Minister said.

He added that with all these innovations, through good governance, the government is working to achieve excellence in infrastructure development. (ANI)