Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has vowed to expose multi-thousand-crore scams in Karnataka with documentary proof. He mentioned the KPSC, Bidadi, and NICE scandals and alleged corruption in AEE and veterinarian recruitment, stating he will not be intimidated.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday launched a sharp counter-attack against his political rivals, vowing to expose high-level irregularities and multi-thousand-crore scams backed by documentary evidence. Addressing the media after visiting his mother’s memorial at the Sri Ranganathaswamy shrine in Mavinakere Hill, Holenarasipura taluk, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader asserted that he would not be intimidated or provoked by dismissive remarks from opponents.

'Will Present Facts Backed by Documents'

“I have come to the shrine of Sri Ranganathaswamy. I visited my mother's memorial and sought her blessings before coming here. I was on a tour of the United States and returned just the other day. Before leaving for the US, I had raised several issues. I had discussed the KPSC, Bidadi and NICE scandals. I had said that I would place certain matters before the public. No matter how lightly or dismissively our opponents speak, I will not get provoked. I will present facts backed by documents before the people of the state, without any fear or hesitation. This is a legacy inherited from my father. I will not speak without documents,” Kumaraswamy said.

He added, “I have noticed the photographs showing the BMIC contractor meeting the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister is well aware of the conspiracies hatched while my mother was still alive. A certain TV channel meets the Chief Minister first and then builds a story.”

Challenge to Critics

Dismissing claims that he was part of any political plot, the leader challenged his critics, adding, “Time will decide everything. They have repeatedly claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched against me. I wonder who exactly is orchestrating it. It is for them to reflect on who has lost sleep over the past 10 days.”

Maintaining that his opposition is rooted in accountability rather than political jealousy, Kumaraswamy stressed that while he would support a clean administration, he refuses to stay silent on the misuse of power. He said, “There is absolutely no question of backing down from speaking about various irregularities and scams worth thousands of crores. Today I have sought the blessings of the Almighty. Ultimately, He is the one who delivers the final verdict.”

Upholding Constitutional Pillars

The Union Minister further invoked the framework of the nation, warning against institutional decay. “Highlighting the role of democracy's pillars, if any one of the four pillars - the Legislature, the Executive, the Judiciary or the Media - wavers, it amounts to an insult to the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar. One must work with deference to the Constitution. There is a prevailing notion that one can easily amass wealth through illegal means and acquire everything.”

Signalling that his disclosures are imminent, Kumaraswamy promised to bring forward verifiable proof, stating, “I will come before the people of the state once I have made all the necessary preparations regarding the right time to reveal this. I will present facts backed by documents. The people must decide; the four pillars of democracy must act. I say this in the presence of God; I am not speaking out of jealousy.”

Corruption Allegations in Recruitment

Some say, "Let those from our own community hold power, let them govern." I do not raise the issue of scandals to cause trouble. If they work honestly for the people, I will extend my full support for their governance. I will not hesitate to speak out against misuse of power and illegal activities taking place in the state. One must raise one's voice when attempts are made to divert public attention while engaging in illegal plunder. I accept everything with equanimity, but I cannot simply remain silent and not speak about these scandals, Kumaraswamy added.

The Union Minister alleged corruption in the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) and veterinarians, claiming that posts were "put up for sale and money was extorted. He said, " A scandal has occurred at the KPSC under the current minister. There was a scandal regarding recruitment of veterinarians. Posts were put up for sale, and money was extorted. Should I remain silent after witnessing this? Challenging the administration to address his previous findings, Kumaraswamy added, “I have provided evidence regarding irregularities in AEE recruitment; has that minister offered a response? I will place these irregularities before the public; they will decide. I am not making allegations merely to silence anyone. It brings disrepute to the state.”

The Minister further reiterated his uncompromising stance against institutional corruption and said, “I will not back down; I will fight against those who are upending the system. I will not come before you with any matter unless I have documents to back it up. I am mentally preparing to decide which issue to take up first. I am ready to speak with supporting documents. Everything will come to light; nothing will be stopped - it has just begun.” (ANI)