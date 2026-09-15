UP BJP leader Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary reiterates the party's commitment to the Uniform Civil Code, a key promise in the 2024 manifesto. This follows Union Minister Amit Shah's statement to implement UCC in 21 BJP-NDA states before 2029.

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday said that the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was prominently included in the party's 2024 election manifesto and asserted that the government was working towards bringing the "important law" in the country.

Amit Shah Sets 2029 Timeline

This came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the UCC would be implemented across all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before 2029. "When the manifesto was released on April 14, 2024, our party prominently included the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)... Our party believes that until the Uniform Civil Code is implemented, women must receive complete protection of their rights. Therefore, our government is working towards bringing this important law in the country. The Union Home Minister is moving in that direction," Chaudhary said.

Setting a legislative timeline for the implementation of the UCC, Amit Shah on Sunday said, "I am confident that we will introduce the UCC in all 21 BJP-NDA-ruled states before 2029."

What is the Uniform Civil Code?

The UCC aims to establish a common set of personal laws for all citizens, irrespective of religion, in matters including marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. The issue has been a key agenda of the BJP, with the party advocating for its implementation as part of its broader legal and social reforms.

Congress Criticises BJP's Motives

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam criticised Shah's statement, alleging that the BJP raises issues such as UCC, infiltrators and Hindu-Muslim matters during elections. "I don't take his words seriously... Whenever elections come around, they suddenly wake up and start repeating issues like infiltrators, UCC, and Hindu-Muslim matters again and again," Gautam said.

"The Home Minister should first answer the students — who ordered the lathi charge, firing of bullets and pellet guns?... He is in election mode 24 hours a day," he added. (ANI)