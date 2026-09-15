YSRCP Youth Wing's Jakkampudi Raja accused the TDP government of failing on election promises and using police surveillance and intimidation against youth, social media activists, and journalists who question its performance.

YSRCP Youth Wing State President and former MLA Jakkampudi Raja on Tuesday said that the TDP-led coalition government had completely failed to implement its election promises and was now using police surveillance and intimidation against young people who questioned its failures.

Police Surveillance and Intimidation Allegations

Addressing the media at the Rajahmundry Press Club, Raja said YSRCP leaders, social-media activists, and journalists had been subjected to cases and harassment for questioning the government. He said unemployed youth demanding a job calendar, police constable recruitment, and promised employment opportunities were now being targeted, while coaching centres were being subjected to inspections and pressure.

Raja said the government was using Intelligence, Special Branch, and Cyber Crime wings for digital profiling of Gen-Z youth, WhatsApp groups, Facebook and Instagram users, YouTubers and influencers. "Collecting details of coaching-centre management and faculty and monitoring young people’s online networks amounted to an abuse of State machinery," he said.

He charged that law and order had deteriorated while the entire police system was being deployed against critics. Referring to the Tirupati incident involving women paramedical students demanding stipends, Raja condemned the police action against them and said the government should apologise if it could not fulfil its employment promises instead of suppressing those demanding answers.

Historical Warnings and Government Accountability

Raja warned that attempts to control young people had historically triggered powerful movements, citing East Germany, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and student movements in Gujarat and Bihar. He asked whether the government would dare to invoke stringent action against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his remarks on irregularities in AP DSC, while ordinary students were being targeted.

Financial Crisis and YSRCP Demands

Referring to the CAG report, Raja said the coalition had pushed the State into severe financial distress, with the government depending heavily on borrowings and overdrafts. He said the YSRCP government had transparently filled lakhs of permanent government posts and demanded immediate implementation of the promised Rs. 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and annual job calendar.

Jagan's Planned Padayatra

Raja said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would soon return to the people through another padayatra to understand their problems directly. (ANI)