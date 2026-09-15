Students in Patna protested against alleged paper leaks in the Bihar Police SI and 70th BPSC exams, demanding their cancellation. The government has since put exams on hold to introduce a new single-test pattern and formed a committee for reforms.

Students held a protest in Patna on Tuesday demanding the cancellation and re-conduct of the Bihar Police SI Exam and the 70th BPSC Examination over alleged irregularities and paper leak concerns. The protesting students raised slogans and sought a fair investigation into their allegations. They demanded corrective action and transparency in the examination process. Heavy security deployment was witnessed at the protest site as authorities monitored the situation.

BPSC Exams Put on Hold for Unified Test Pattern

Earlier on September 2, Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari announced that the upcoming Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams have been put on hold to establish a unified single-test pattern following direct intervention from the state leadership. The state Education Minister said the number of candidates is very high and BPSC requires time for preparations.

Speaking to ANI, Mithilesh Tiwari explained the rationale behind the administrative shift and timeline adjustments. He said, "The BPSC is making full preparations. The Chief Minister intervened following students' demands, and it was decided to conduct a single exam instead of two. Since the number of candidates is very high and the BPSC requires time for preparations, the exam has been postponed. They will announce the dates once preparations are complete."

He further addressed the critics and political opponents regarding the delay, adding that the BPSC must be given adequate time. "I have little to say to those politicising this matter, but all of this is being done for the better. No one should rush this process; if we want an exam that is transparent and free of irregularities, the BPSC must be given adequate time..."

The remarks came a day after police deployed water cannons to disperse students marching towards Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's residence to protest alleged irregularities in the BPSC examination. Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari maintained that the government has actively addressed the students' grievances and criticised opposition leaders for their comments on the issue.

Special Committee Formed for Examination Reforms

Amid protests over alleged irregularities in the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations and demand for reform in TRE-4, Samrat Choudhary announced, "The government has been serious about the students' demands from the very beginning. Now, a decision has been taken regarding the students' demands that this year's TRE-4 examination will be conducted in a single phase. Along with this, 9 other important decisions have also been made.

"The state government has constituted a 'Special Expert Committee on Examination Reforms' to provide recommendations for improvements in various examinations. This committee, chaired by a judge of the Hon'ble Patna High Court, will also hear students' complaints related to various examinations," he added.

According to the Bihar Education Department, the government has decided to initiate necessary action soon for starting the recruitment for the post of Librarian, as per the vacancy. (ANI)