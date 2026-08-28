A viral video of Assam teacher Rumi Deka conducting Census 2027 fieldwork with her twin daughters has drawn widespread appreciation. Lacking other options, she took her children with her while visiting households for her assignment. The video has highlighted her dedication in balancing motherhood and professional duties.

An Assam teacher’s video showing her carrying out Census 2027 duty with her twin daughters by her side has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread appreciation for her efforts to balance motherhood with official responsibilities. Rumi Deka, who was assigned Census-related fieldwork, shared the video on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the challenges faced by working mothers during field assignments.

In the video, Deka is seen heading out for work with her two daughters. She carries one child in her arms while holding the other by the hand as she visits different households as part of her Census assignment. The teacher said she had no option but to take her daughters with her despite the heat, as she had several homes to visit and was unsure how long the work would take.

Check the viral video here:

The emotional video quickly attracted attention online, with many users praising Deka’s dedication. At the same time, some viewers questioned how she manages her regular teaching responsibilities alongside childcare and Census work.

Rumi Deka’s husband clarifies

A person identifying himself as Deka’s husband responded to the discussion and clarified that her regular school work and Census assignment are separate responsibilities.

“Her school is close to home, while Census Duty requires visiting different places and households,” he said. He added that the video was not intended to suggest how Deka manages her Census work with her children, but rather to highlight her “hard work and dedication.”

“Most people are supporting her, and we truly appreciate that,” he wrote, adding that he witnesses her efforts every day. He also urged people not to judge her entire situation based on a few seconds of video.

Viral video highlights working mothers’ challenges

The video has sparked a wider conversation about the practical difficulties working mothers can face when official assignments require extensive field visits. Deka’s experience has resonated with viewers because it captures the reality of managing professional responsibilities while caring for young children.

Census 2027 is being conducted in two phases, beginning with house-listing and housing-related questions, followed by population enumeration. It is also set to be India’s first digital census, with enumerators using mobile applications to collect and update information.