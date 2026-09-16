Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Modi government, accusing it of capitulating to US pressure on trade tariffs and digital payment frameworks, warning of a severe economic blow from potential 100% US tariffs on Indian goods.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, accusing it of "surrendering" to Washington's pressure on trade tariffs, agricultural market access, and digital payment frameworks, leaving ordinary citizens to face the consequences. Kharge took to social media platform X to criticise the government's trade and foreign policies amid reports of mounting US tariff threats and recent decisions regarding digital transactions.

'140 Cr Indians Left to Bear Consequences': Kharge

"Your dear friend 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' dictates; you capitulate, and 140 Cr Indians are left to bear the consequences! The threat of up to 100% US tariffs on Indian goods shows how your Govt's Foreign and Trade policies have miserably failed!!" Kharge said in a post addressed to PM Modi.

The Congress chief warned that key export sectors are on the verge of facing a severe economic blow. "Pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering goods, chemicals, auto components, gems and jewellery, electronics and technology could face a severe tariff shock. First came 25% tariffs, then 50%, and now the threat of 100%," he stated.

'Meekness' on Digital Payments and Agriculture

Kharge further alleged that the Centre compromised the interests of domestic farmers under the bilateral trade arrangements, claiming, "Meanwhile, the Modi Govt agreed to a trade framework that expands American access to India's agricultural products, mortgaging the interests of our farmers! The framework virtually forces us to buy $500 billion worth of American goods over five years." Targeting the Centre over the digital transaction policies and Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) issues, Kharge termed it a sign of "meekness." "Yesterday's surrender on the MDR on UPI is another stark example of your govt's meekness! From tariffs and trade to H-1B immigration, visas and digital payments, the pressure from Washington keeps mounting, and you, 'Howdy Modi ji' keeps surrendering!" the Congress president added.

Jairam Ramesh Redefines 'NOTA' to Slam Modi Govt

Earlier today, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his administration's economic and diplomatic posture toward the United States, redefining the acronym NOTA as "Narendra's Ongoing Trump Appeasement" and alleging that the Centre has capitulated to American pressure by ending zero-MDR on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions.

Taking to social media platform X, the Rajya Sabha MP flagged that the United States is advancing legislation that imposes steep trade penalties on Indian exports while simultaneously tightening visa regulations for Indian tech professionals. "Tomorrow, the US House of Representatives votes on a Bill that introduces 100% tariffs on India. The US Senate has already approved this draconian law. Meanwhile, the Trump regime has been cracking down on Indian immigrants and making tougher laws against them. H-1B visa costs have been increased, and such holders could soon be deported immediately when out of a job. Such holders are mostly IT professionals," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader alleged that instead of countering Washington's aggressive trade measures, the Union government has succumbed to US demands by removing the zero Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) regime for UPI transactions to benefit American card networks. "Here, the Modi Govt has given into a US demand to get rid of zero MDR and charge for UPI. The U.S. Trade Representative earlier this year criticised UPI for being free and having driven out Visa and Mastercard," Ramesh wrote. (ANI)