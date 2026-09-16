The Delhi High Court has sought a status report from the ED on the bail plea of former Reliance ADAG executive Amitabh Jhunjhunwala. Arrested in a money laundering case, he seeks bail on medical grounds, citing a heart attack in jail.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a status report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, a former senior executive of the Reliance ADAG Group.

Jhunjhunwala, who was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case, has been in custody since his arrest in April 2026. His earlier bail was rejected by the trial court. Now he has approached the High Court for bail in view of his medical condition.

Justice Madhu Jain sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) within 5 days. The matter is listed on September 22 for hearing.

High Court Hearing Arguments

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and Senior Advocate Rebecca John appeared for Amitabh Jhunjhunwala. It was submitted by Senior Advocate Jethmalani that Amitabh Jhunjhunwala's condition is serious and he had a heart attack in jail. All the medical documents have been annexed. He had his STE alleviated.

Senior Advocate Zoheb Hossain alongwith Vivek Gurnani, appeared on advance notice and opposed the bail application. He submitted that there is no difficulty in the treatment. He was given treatment in a speciality hospital. He was sent to AIIMS. Senior advocate submitted that Rs. 15000 crores were siphoned off at the instructions of Jhunjhunwala. He was group managing director of ADAG GROUP for 16 years. He was at the highest position in RHFL and RCFL. Let me file the response.

Jethmalani questioned who got the money. He has got nothing, not a single penny.

Senior Advocate Jethmalani said that the ED's response is there. He referred to the reply filed by the ED before the trial court.

Zoheb Hossain referred to RML Hospital's report. As per the report, he has recovered. The bench asked the ED to file the response in 2 days. Senior Advocate Hossain said Please give me meaningful time. At least one week. Senior Advocate opposed the submissions for a week's time.

Hossain said that an investigation is still going on. My friend wants me to disclose the entire Investigation. Jethmalani said that He (Jhunjhunwala) is in an acute medical condition. He is not able to walk properly

Trial Court Rejects Earlier Bail Plea

On September 5, the Rouse Avenue Court had rejected the bail application of Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, a former senior executive of Reliance Anil Dhiru Bhai Ambani Group (ADAG). He The court had said that apprehension of influence on witnesses cannot be brushed aside. He is alleged to be the main architect of the crime committed in this case.

The ED has already filed a charge sheet against Jhunjhunwala and 54 others, including firms. He sought regular bail on medical grounds in view of his sickness and infirmity.

He has been arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case connected with Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL).

Special Judge Vishal Pahuja had dismissed the bail application of Amitabh Jhunjhunwala after hearing the submissions of senior counsel for the accused and the Enforcement Directorate. While dismissing the bail application, the court observed, "In the instant case, the accused is alleged to be the principal architect of the crime committed in this case and has full control over the staff members who are cited as witnesses in this case and therefore the apprehension that he may influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence cannot be ignored." The court noted that the investigation in this case is still underway and considering the nature and gravity of the accusation, the apprehensions of the ED cannot be brushed aside. "In view of the observations above, this Court does not find sufficient grounds to enlarge the accused on bail at this stage. Accordingly, the application stands dismissed," Special Judge Vishal Pahuja ordered on September 5.

Defense Cites Medical Grounds

Senior Advocate appeared for Jhunjhunwala submitted that the relief is sought solely on medical grounds by invoking the first proviso/statutory exception to the twin conditions under section 45(1) of The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. She claimed that Jhunjhunwala falls in the category of a “Sick” or “Infirm” person.

It was further submitted that the accused is a senior citizen aged about 70 years and he is a Chartered Accountant with an unblemished professional record spanning nearly 5 decades. He has never been involved in any criminal proceedings in the past until his arrest in the present case on April 15, 2026. It was also highlighted that he has been in custody for more than 4 months now, and investigation qua him has been concluded and prosecution complaint (charge sheet) has been filed on June 12, 2026. Senior Advocate argued that the accused has a history of medical condition that is heart issues, orthopaedic issues, degenerative musculoskeletal condition, hypertension and lower back pain due to compression fracture of D-11 vertebra.

ED Opposes Bail, Cites Gravity of Offence

On the other hand, the ED opposed the bail application, and senior advocate Zoheb Hossain argued that the entire medical record placed before the Court demonstrates that continuous, specialised and uninterrupted medical treatment is being provided to the applicant/accused. Since the date of his arrest, his claim that he has been deprived of adequate medical care is baseless.

Senior advocate for ED also argued that the extraordinary gravity of the offence and the commanding position of the accused within Reliance Anil Ambani Group and the overwhelming evidence collected during investigation strongly mitigate against the exercise of judicial discretion in his favour. It was further argued that the accused also does not satisfy the triple test governing the grant of bail, as his influence in a position of authority is such that he may influence the witnesses who have been his employees working under him, and he may tamper with the evidence if a lenient view is taken in his favour.