BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis visited Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganpati darshan. Shinde welcomed the high-profile visits, calling it a privilege for Maharashtra during Ganeshotsav.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday visited the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to offer prayers before Ganpati Bappa.

Leaders' Visit a 'Great Privilege', Says Eknath Shinde

Speaking on their visit, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the significance of high-profile leaders visiting Mumbai for the festival, saying that it is a matter of great significance that prominent leaders from the national capital are visiting to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh. "Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited our residence, and we extended our warm welcome and greetings to him. Today, the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, also came for Ganpati darshan, and I welcomed him and extended my wishes to him as well. The Chief Minister, along with our entire Maharashtra team, was also present. It is a matter of great privilege for us that people travel from Delhi to seek blessings during Maharashtra's Ganeshotsav. I welcome everyone from the bottom of my heart and extend my best wishes," he said.

BJP President's First Maharashtra Visit

Nabin and Fadnavis also visited Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar at her residence to pay their respects to the late Ajit Pawar. Nabin arrived in Mumbai today amid the ongoing celebrations of Ganeshotsav. He was welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior party leaders at the Mumbai Airport today.

Earlier in the day, the BJP national president offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple and Lalbaugcha Raja. This marks Nitin Nabin's first visit to Maharashtra after assuming charge as the BJP National President.

'A Moment of Great Privilege'

Upon his arrival, Nabin expressed that the visit at such an auspicious time is a moment of great privilege for him. "Today, on this sacred land of Maharashtra, this is my first visit as BJP National President, and it is a very auspicious day. The entire festival of worshipping Lord Ganpati Bappa is being celebrated not just across Maharashtra, but throughout the whole country. At such a time, my visit to Maharashtra is a moment of great privilege for me," he said.

The BJP National President is also scheduled to visit the residence of the Maharashtra Chief Minister. (ANI)