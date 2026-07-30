Keralam CM V D Satheesan said the UDF govt is committed to fulfilling all promises. The ruling alliance held its first meeting since assuming power to review progress and chart the road ahead after its decisive win in the Assembly elections.

UDF Reviews Progress, Charts Roadmap

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday said the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government was committed to fulfilling every promise made to the people as the ruling alliance held its first meeting after assuming office to review its progress and outline future priorities. The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's official residence, Cliff House, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, Satheesan said the alliance had come together to assess the work carried out since taking office and to chart the government's roadmap. "United in Purpose. Driven by Progress. Team UDF convened at Cliff House today. After the people's resounding mandate, we came together to review our progress, assess the work done so far, and chart the road ahead. The great victory was a beginning, not a destination every promise made to the people of #Keralam will be honoured with action. Together in vision, united in action for the people, always," Satheesan said.

“United in Purpose. Driven by Progress.” Team UDF convened at Cliff House today. After the people’s resounding mandate, we came together to review our progress, assess the work done so far, and chart the road ahead. The great victory was a beginning, not a destination every… pic.twitter.com/JLkCRo7lpz — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) July 30, 2026

The meeting marked the first formal gathering of the UDF leadership after the alliance assumed power in the state earlier in May, following its decisive victory in the Assembly elections.

New Government Takes Charge

The Congress-led UDF returned to power in Keralam after a decade, with Satheesan taking oath as the state's 13th Chief Minister on May 18 at a ceremony held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Satheesan and his council of ministers.

A total of 20 ministers, including 14 first-time ministers, two women ministers and two representatives from the Scheduled Caste community, were sworn in.

The Congress secured 11 ministerial berths in the cabinet, while its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), received five portfolios. Other allies, including Kerala Congress factions, the Revolutionary Socialist Party and the Communist Marxist Party, were also represented in the ministry.

2026 Assembly Election Results

The UDF secured a sweeping mandate in the Assembly elections held on April 9, winning 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) won 35 seats, while the BJP secured three seats.